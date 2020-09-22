Industrial Hemp Market to Witness a Healthy Growth with Key Players – OLORADO HEMP WORKS, Dun Agro, Ecofibre, GenCanna Global

Global Industrial Hemp Market 2020 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2027

Industrial hemp is also known as hemp. Industrial hemp is the strain of the cannabis sativa plant species usually which is found in the northern hemisphere. Industrial hemp is cultivated for industrial (non-drug) use and consumer products. Industrial hemp is low in active tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and high in fiber. Industrial hemp can be used to replace many potentially harmful products such as tree paper, plastics, petroleum-based products which do not decompose quickly. Industrial hemp is produced in various countries across the world. Major producers include Canada, France, and China.

Some of the key players of Industrial Hemp Market: OLORADO HEMP WORKS, Dun Agro, Ecofibre Ltd, GenCanna Global USA, Inc., Hemp Oil Canada, Hemp Pol and, Hemp, Inc., Hempco Food and Fiber Inc., HempFlax BV, The Konoplex Group

The “Global Industrial Hemp Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of industrial hemp market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, source and geography. The global industrial hemp market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial hemp market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global industrial hemp market is segmented on the basis of type, application and source. Based on type, the market is segmented into hemp seed, hemp seed oil, CBD hemp oil, and hemp fiber. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food, textiles, beverages, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and others. On the basis of the source the market is segmented into conventional and organic.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

