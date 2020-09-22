Sports Betting Market Report 2020| Top 4 Foremost Manufactures-GVC Holdings, 888 Holdings, Kindred Group, Paddy Power Betfair

The report titled “Sports Betting Market” offers a primary impression of the Sports Betting industry covering different product Scope, Characterizations, Classifications, Objectives, and Participants in the industry chain structure. Sports Betting Market (6 Forces Forecast 2020-2026) research report offers in-intensity insight of the Sports Betting industry masking all vital parameters along with Marketing Channel, Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing, Brand Strategy, Pricing Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client, and Distributors/Traders List.

Synopsis of Sports Betting Market: Sports betting is a type of gambling activity that involves predicting the outcome of a sports activity and placing wagers accordingly.

During 2017, the land-based sports betting segment accounted for the highest share in the global sports betting market, however the segment will lose some of its share to the online sports betting during the forecast period due to the popularity of digital betting platforms. The high growth prospects of online sports betting are mainly due to the large number of passionate viewers of games like NFL, NBL, FIFA, and Indian Premier League (IPL). The online sports betting market is quite popular in Europe owing to several football matches held in the region each year.

APAC will continue its dominance in the sports betting market during the forecast period and is likely to occupy around 45% of the overall market revenue. The major reason for this region’s growth is the easy government regulation and improved spending capability of the populace. The increased penetration of internet has created awareness among people about the latest online entertainment and gambling trends, especially in sports. Macau and Hong Kong are the major revenue generating countries in APAC.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

☑ Land-Based Sports Betting

☑ Online Sports Betting

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Sports Betting market for each application, including-

☑ Association Football (Soccer)

☑ American Football

☑ Basketball

☑ Hockey

☑ Mixed Martial Arts

☑ Boxing

☑ Other

Sports Betting Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

