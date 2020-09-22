Global Herbal Pet Shampoo Market: Revenue Growth, Global Market Opportunities, Technological Innovations, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast, 2017-2024

The global herbal pet shampoo market is segmented into animal type such as cats, dog, bird, horse and other animals, out of which, dog segment is expected to seize the largest segment overall herbal pet shampoo market and is envisioned to capture a notable CAGR by 2024. Likely, according to American Pet Products Association 2015-2016 (APPA), it is projected that 44% of all households in U.S. have dog which is predicted to foster the growth of global dog herbal pet shampoo market. In addition to this, rising number of pet owners all over the globe is expected to trigger the growth of the global herbal pet shampoo market over the forecast period.

Global herbal pet shampoo market is projected to showcase a robust CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, the global herbal pet shampoo market is expected to account exponential revenue by the end of 2024. Additionally, the market is riding on the back of increasing spending on pet healthcare.

In terms of geography, North America captured the largest market of global herbal pet shampoo market in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, U.S. accounted for largest stake in this region owing to presence of various pet shops that provide pet products.

Moreover, growing awareness related with benefits associated with the usage of herbal pet shampoo in this region is predicted to impel the demand for herbal pet shampoo. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing market due to increasing pet health concerns and swelled disposable income.

Growing Awareness Regarding Herbal Pet Products

Growing concern among the pet owners related with usage of chemical based pet shampoo is anticipated to foster the growth of herbal pet shampoo market. For instance, chemical based pet shampoo consists of sodium lauryl sulphate (sls) which is harmful for young pet eyes and it can damage the skin immune system. Moreover, rising adoption of herbal pet products throughout the globe is projected to foster the growth of Herbal Pet Shampoo Market.

Increasing Spending on Pet Healthcare

The increasing willingness of the pet owners to spend on companion animals is likely to drive the growth of the herbal pet shampoo market. Moreover, various health benefits such as less stress and high physiological stability and animal assisted therapies are bolstering the bond between the pet and their owners. Further, this affectionate bond is increasing the spending on pets which is driving the growth of herbal pet shampoo market.

Although, presence of other pet shampoos such as chemical based pet shampoo is expected to hamper the growth of herbal pet shampoo market.

The report titled “Herbal Pet Shampoo Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global herbal pet shampoo market in terms of market segmentation by animal type, by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global herbal pet shampoo market which includes company profiling of:

Earthbath, Wildwash, Wahl, Herbal pet supplies, Adams, Cloud star, Vet-kem, Dinos pet supplies, Barklogic and Snergylabs.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global herbal pet shampoo market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

