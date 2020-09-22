Impact of COVID-19 on Acoustic Glass Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Acoustic Glass Market: Introduction

The global acoustic glass market is anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast period, due to growth in the construction and automotive industries

Acoustic glass is primarily used in busy areas such as motorways, main roads, and airports. It can be used in interior sound insulation, such as office partitions and meeting rooms. It can also be used in overhead or roof glazing in order to reduce the sound of rain.

Acoustic glass lowers outside noise. This can lead to improved productivity of the occupants. Acoustic laminated glass also offers benefits of properties of standard laminated glass. It provides insulation from rain impact noise when used in overhead or roof glazing.

Key Drivers of Acoustic Glass Market

Noise pollution has been adversely affecting people since the start of industrialization. It may cause hearing loss, sleep disturbances, and stress and heart diseases. There has been a rise in public spending on health since the last two to three years. This trend is expected to continue in the next few years. Acoustic insulation materials, such as glass, are widely used by different industry players to decrease the ill-effects of noise pollution among employees. Demand for acoustic glass materials has been rising, owing to their increased usage in the building & construction industry. Regulations limiting noise are being imposed by different countries. For example, in the U.S., the Occupational Noise Exposure Regulation mandates that industrial employers must limit noise exposure of their employees to 90 dB (A). Implementation of such regulations leads to an increase in the use of acoustic insulation materials in the U.S.

Acoustic insulation is used in the automotive industry for soundproofing against sound systems installed, engines and other machinery sounds, and external noise. Acoustic glass materials are used as hood liners, sun visors, engine covers, firewalls, and transmission tunnels in cars and other automotive vehicles. The use of acoustic insulation in the transportation industry has been increasing owing to their excellent sound absorption and sound reduction qualities.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF sample of Acoustic Glass Market report

Automotive End-use Industry Segment to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

In terms of value and volume, the automotive segment is estimated to account for significant share of the global market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to growth in the automotive industry in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Acoustic glass is a laminated glass that consists of two or more sheets of glass, bonded together with one or more acoustic layers. These interlayers act as a noise dampening core, weakening the sound as it travels through the glass.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rd-in-biopolymers-market-attracts-attention-of-low-carbon-economies-asia-pacific-market-landscape-reveals-rapidly-rising-revenues-tmr-301082704.html

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold Major Share of Global Acoustic Glass Market

Based on region, the global acoustic glass market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

In terms of value and volume, Asia Pacific accounted for significant share of the global acoustic glass market in 2019. The region is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, due to the growth in the automotive industry. China is the largest producer of chemicals, paints and coatings, and glass in Asia Pacific. This is projected to boost the market in the country during the forecast period.

Rise in FDI investment in automotive and construction industries in developing economies of Asia Pacific is a key factor likely to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to be attractive regions of the global acoustic glass market during the forecast period. Latin America constitutes countries such as Brazil and Mexico, which are major automotive manufacturing countries in the world. They are also manufacturing hubs for numerous industries. Economic growth in these countries is likely to create opportunities for the acoustic glass market in Latin America.

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report on Acoustic Glass Market

Key Players in Acoustic Glass Market

Various players operate in the global acoustic glass market. However, there is an increasing shift in dynamics toward market consolidation. This can be ascribed to agreements and partnerships by major companies operating in the U.S. and Europe in order to capitalize on untapped market potential. Key players operating in the acoustic glass market include:

AGC Inc.

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Pilkington

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Carlex

Saint-Gobain

SYP Glass

Jiangsu Tiemao Glass, etc.

Global Acoustic Glass Market: Research Scope

Global Acoustic Glass Market, by Type

Double Deck Glass

Three-layered Glass

Others

Global Acoustic Glass Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Industrial

Others

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77480