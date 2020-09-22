Medical Tourism Market Unidentified Segments – The Biggest Opportunity Of 2020 | Bumrungrad International Hospital, Asian Heart Institute, Apollo Hospitals

The Global Medical Tourism Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Bumrungrad International Hospital, Asian Heart Institute, Apollo Hospitals, Prince Court Medical Centre, Gleneagles Hospital, Min-Sheng General Hospital, Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital, Raffles Medical Group, Clemenceau Medical Centre, Bangkok Hospital

Definition:

Medical tourism includes traveling to another country to avail medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be offered in the travelersâ€™ home country. This treatment may include a wide array of medical services; however, the most frequently availed services include cardiovascular treatment, cancer treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological treatment, fertility treatment, cosmetic surgery, dentistry, and others. The global medical tourism market is driven by globalization as well as increasing healthcare costs in developed countries. High cost of medical treatment in developed nations and their availability at low price in other countries impel the market growth over the near future. Many governments around the globe have taken up several initiatives, to stimulate & improve medical tourism in their respective nations, to improve patient quality care so as to boost the market. Many nations recorded noteworthy economic development potential in the emergent field of medical tourism.

The Global Medical Tourism Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Treatment Type (Cardiovascular Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Cosmetic surgery, Dentistry, Others), End User (Adults, Children)

Market Drivers:

Availability as well as affordable of quality care

Accessible information & care

Assistance & support from government agencies & associations

High Cost of Medical Treatment in Developed Nations and Their Availability at Low Price in Other Countries

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

From the regional perspective of Global Medical Tourism market:

The report assesses the regional terrain of Global Medical Tourism market and bifurcates it into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

It offers qualitative as well as quantitative data regarding the growth rate of every geography listed.

Emphasizing on the competitive scenario of the Global Medical Tourism market:

It analyses the production rates as well as the revenues accrued by each company, while summarizing the products offered by the company.

Moreover, it highlights the market share that each firm account for.

