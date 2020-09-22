Logistics Real Estate Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Stunning Growth | Prologis, Goodman, CHINA VANKE CO, Gazeley

The Global Logistics Real Estate Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Prologis, Inc., Goodman, CHINA VANKE CO., LTD., Gazeley, Yupei Holdings, ESR, Mapletree Investments, NGKF Industrial Services, CB Richard Ellis, Cooliers Industrial Real Estate

Definition:

Logistics real estate is one of the key asset classes of commercial property. Logistic properties are distribution and storage purpose-built buildings. Indeed, they are a crucial component of the supply chain of goods for global trade and they are directly connected to production and consumption. Therefore, manufacturing, retail, and distribution business activities are the core sectors that demand logistics properties. In particular, logistics are used for business to business distribution, business to retail store distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and manufacturing. The growing e-commerce industry and modernization of supply chains are the key drivers fueling the growth of the market.

The Global Logistics Real Estate Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Sole Proprietorship, Cooperation), Application (Rental, Sales), Industry Vertical (Electronics & Appliances, Food & Beverage, Retailers, Apparel/Specialty Goods, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Construction, Transportation, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Others), Customer Type (3PL, Wholesaler, Retailer, Manufacturers, Fright & Transportation, Others)

Market Trends:

Rising Demand for B2B Logistics Real Estate

Rise of Logistic Real Estate Clusters, Agglomerations Of Distribution Centers That Are Concentrated In A Particular Geographic Area

Increased Demand for Infill-Located Cold-Storage Facilities

Market Drivers:

Growing E commerce Industry Drives a Surge in Demand for Logistics Real Estate

Increasing Concentrations of Industries across the Globe

Modernization of Supply Chains and the Adoption of Modern Logistics Real Estate

Geographic Positioning Along Global Trade Routes

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

From the regional perspective of Global Logistics Real Estate market:

The report assesses the regional terrain of Global Logistics Real Estate market and bifurcates it into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

It offers qualitative as well as quantitative data regarding the growth rate of every geography listed.

Emphasizing on the competitive scenario of the Global Logistics Real Estate market:

The report offers vital data pertaining to the competitive framework which includes companies such as

It analyses the production rates as well as the revenues accrued by each company, while summarizing the products offered by the company.

Moreover, it highlights the market share that each firm account for.

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

Logistics Real Estate Market Summary

Fiscal Effect on Economy

Logistics Real Estate Market Competition

Logistics Real Estate Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

Market Forecast

The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Logistics Real Estate Market have also been included in the study.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 Snapshot of the key findings and key statistics.

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Logistics Real Estate Market

Chapter 05 – Global Logistics Real Estate Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Logistics Real Estate Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Logistics Real Estate market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Logistics Real Estate Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Logistics Real Estate Market

Chapter 09 – Global Logistics Real Estate Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Logistics Real Estate Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Questions Answered by the Report:

What will the market size be in 2020-2027 and what will the growth rate be?

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Logistics Real Estate market?

What is the key Global Logistics Real Estate market trends, driver, opportunities, restraints, challenges?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Logistics Real Estate Market?

