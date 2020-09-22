Veterinary Diagnostics Market 2020-2026 Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments || Leading Players – Zoetis, Covetrus, IDvet, Pfizer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Virbac, Mindray DS USA Inc., VCA Inc.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market research report really acts as a backbone for every business that aspires to thrive in the market. Competitive analysis carried out in this Veterinary Diagnostics Market report gives a clear-cut idea about the moves of the key players in the market such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. All the statistical data including facts and figures that are included in this Veterinary Diagnostics Market report is represented by using several charts, graphs or tables. This first-class Veterinary Diagnostics Market research report has been built by skilful and experienced team players who work hard to achieve an absolute growth and success in the business.

Global veterinary diagnostics market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.76% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to factors such as increasing awareness about animal healthcare, and increase in the number of veterinary practitioners drives the market growth.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global veterinary diagnostics market are IDEXX, Abaxis, NEOGEN CORPORATION, bioMérieux SA, Randox Laboratories Ltd., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Heska Corporation, Zoetis, Covetrus, IDvet, Pfizer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Virbac, Mindray DS USA Inc., VCA Inc., URIT MEDICAL ELECTRONIC CO. LTD., BPC Biosed srl, HORIBA Ltd., FUJIFILM Corporation, Alvedia and ACON Laboratories Inc. among others.

Market Definition: Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Veterinary diagnostics refers to the test which determines the various disorders related to animals. These tests are done by taking feces, blood and tissue samples of animals. The innovations in the medical field which had been developed for veterinary diagnostics help determine the cause of the disease, so that proper treatment methods can be utilized for its treatment. The methods used in veterinary diagnostics are immunodiagnostics, molecular testing, hematology and clinical chemistry.

Segmentation: Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Veterinary Diagnostics Market : By Product

Instruments

Consumables

Veterinary Diagnostics Market : By Technology

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Biochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Urinalysis

Others

Veterinary Diagnostics Market : By Animal Type

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

Veterinary Diagnostics Market : By End Users

Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Point-of-Care/In-House Testing

Research Institutes and Universities

Veterinary Diagnostics Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Veterinary Diagnostics Market:

In June 2018, Pathway Vet Alliance has entered into a strategic partnership with Heska Corporation. It will enable the company to provide in-house operational services like a point of care blood diagnostics and allergy testing. This alliance will strengthen the company in terms of accuracy, precision, speed and ease to use.

In May 2018, Zoetis has announced that it has acquired Abaxis which has enhanced the company’s market share in veterinary diagnostics. The acquisition will enable the company to accelerate the sales of its product in more than 100 countries which will increase the revenue of the company.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Drivers

The companion animal population has surged which is driving the growth of the market

The rising prevalence of animal zoonotic diseases is propelling the growth of the market

Surging demand for animal-derived food products is fueling the growth of the market

Increasing demand for pet insurance and growing animal health expenditure is boosting the growth of the market

The number of veterinary practitioners and income levels have increased in the developed economies is contributing to the growth of the market

The report offers Veterinary Diagnostics Market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the Veterinary Diagnostics Market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Veterinary Diagnostics Market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

