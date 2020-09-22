Global Solar Street Lighting Market Size, Demand, Top Companies, Industry Breakdown and Forecasts to 2027

The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Solar Street Lighting Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

The solar street light is broadly being used for outdoor street lighting as their key source of energy in solar power. With no necessity on conventional sources of energy, these lighting mediums operated on standalone mode, eradicating the necessity of a general grid of any power requirements. The standalone solar photovoltaic street lighting system involves re-chargeable lead acid battery for storage, PV (photovoltaic) modules for charging the battery, light-emitting diodes (LED), light source (compact fluorescent lamps), appropriate electronics for the operation, mechanical hardware for fixing subsystems and safe charging and discharging of the battery.

The List of Companies:

1.Anhui Longvolt Energy Co., Ltd

2.BISOL Group

3.Bridgelux, Inc

4.Dragons Breath Solar

5.Omegasolar

6.SOKOYO

7.Sol Inc.

8.Solar Lighting International, Inc.

9.Sunna Design SA

10.Urja Global Limited

The increasing potential of solar technologies coupled with the growing demand for clean energy sources is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the solar street light market. The increasing investments toward the refurbishment of conventional electricity generation sources along with rapid technological advancements toward product flexibility, efficiency, and operation are anticipated to grow the product demand. Additionally, continuous innovations, declining battery costs, and advancement in product design are predicted to boost the growth of the solar street light market.

