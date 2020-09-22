Fitness Equipment Market Study Report (2020-2026), Competitive Analysis, Proposal Strategy, Potential Targets, Assessment And Recommendations | Market Research Engine

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Fitness Equipment Market Size by Distribution Channel (Offline Store, Online Store), By Protective Equipment Type Barriers (Weight Training, Cardiovascular Training), By End Use (Health Clubs, Other Commercial Organizations, Individual), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2019-2026”.

Increase in obesity rates mainly in urban population across the world has occasioned in improved health and fitness awareness among consumers. To prevent like diseases, people are increasingly concentrating on their fitness and wellness, driving the fitness equipment market demand in residential and commercial applications. Medical concerns have an impact on the mortality rate. At the global level, a rise in the health issues of cholesterol, diabetes, and heart-related problems is being perceived. Keeping oneself physically fit can be measured as one of the best precautions to eradicate or avoid the risks of certain diseases. Fitness training centers have observed a spontaneous growth, owing to the number of health issues encountered in today’s world. The growth in the number of fitness centers across the world has created a rise in demand for fitness equipment and this demand is anticipated to produce in the coming years. Treadmills, stationary bicycles, weightlifting machines are some of the most common fitness equipment preferred by consumers for cardiovascular fitness and muscle building.

The global Fitness Equipment market is segregated on the basis of Distribution Channel as Offline Store and Online Store. Based on Protective Equipment Type Barriers the global Fitness Equipment market is segmented in Weight Training and Cardiovascular Training. Based on End Use the global Fitness Equipment market is segmented in Health Clubs, Other Commercial Organizations, and Individual

The global Fitness Equipment market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Fitness Equipment market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Johnson Health Tech, Nautilus Inc., Technogym S.p.A., Torque Fitness, True Fitness, Brunswick Corporation, Core Health & Fitness LLC, Fitness EM, LLC, HOIST Fitness Systems, Icon Health and Fitness, and others are among the major players in the global Fitness Equipment market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Fitness Equipment Market has been segmented as below:

Fitness Equipment Market, By Distribution Channel

Offline Store

Online Store

Fitness Equipment Market, By Protective Equipment Type Barriers

Weight Training

Cardiovascular Training

Fitness Equipment Market, By End Use

Health Clubs

Other Commercial Organizations

Individual

Fitness Equipment Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Fitness Equipment Market, By Company

Johnson Health Tech

Nautilus Inc.

Technogym S.p.A.

Torque Fitness

True Fitness

Brunswick Corporation

Core Health & Fitness LLC

Fitness EM, LLC

HOIST Fitness Systems

Icon Health and Fitness

Amer Sports Corporation

The report covers:

Global Fitness Equipment market sizes from 2020 to 2025, along with CAGR for 2019-2025

Market size comparison for 2019 vs 2025, with actual data for 2019, estimates for 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2025

Global Fitness Equipment market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Fitness Equipment market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Fitness Equipment market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Fitness Equipment market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Johnson Health Tech, Nautilus Inc., Technogym S.p.A., Torque Fitness, True Fitness, Brunswick Corporation, Core Health & Fitness LLC, Fitness EM, LLC, HOIST Fitness Systems, Icon Health and Fitness, and others.

