India Catalytic Converter Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “India Catalytic Converter Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (Catalytic Converter is an exhaust emission control device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust from an internal combustion engine by catalyzing a redox reaction (an oxidation and a reduction reaction). The Indian catalytic converter market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period (2020–2030), due to high vehicle production and growing personal vehicle ownership in India as a result of high economic growth and increase in disposable income. Moreover, the concerns toward growing air pollution and ways to mitigate the risk and achieve a sustainable habitat for everyone are driving the market in India).”

India Catalytic Converter Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the important players operating in the Indian catalytic converter market are Albonair GmbH, BASF SE, Corning Incorporated, Cummins Inc., Johnson Matthey, IBIDEN, Ngk Insulators Ltd., Umicore N.V., Unifrax, and Süd-Chemie India Pvt Ltd.

The report also includes geography-wise analysis of the Indian catalytic converter market. The major states covered in the report are the Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, and Delhi.