According to the report by Business Market Insights, Asia Pacific Submarine Cable System Market is expected to reach US$ 14.7 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 9.8%.

A Submarine cable systems is a cable laid on the seabed between land-based base stations and transmits communication signals across the sea and the sea.

The Asia Pacific Submarine Cable System Market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Submarine cable systems are placed underwater to integrate ocean-to-ocean communication and electrical transmission. The laying of these cables is done with the help of special ships. The rapid modernization has intensified the global submarine cable system market. An increasing number of telecom and internet subscriptions around the world pave the way for the submarine cable system market. Submarine cable systems that attempt to deploy cables in areas that have never been tried before. Submarine cables are as essential in today’s world as ocean freight and global positioning systems. The global undersea cable system market witnesses an astonishing market during the forecast period.

According to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), the UK is the world’s largest offshore wind market, accounting for approximately 34% of the world’s installed wind energy capacity in 2019. Germany is followed by a share of ~28% of total installed capacity in the same year. China accounted for about 20% of the world’s offshore installed capacity for wind energy in 2019. In addition, countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan and Taiwan are planning significant investments in the expansion and development of offshore wind energy in the region industry. These factors are expected to stimulate demand for offshore power cables for offshore wind during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Service

Installation

Maintenance

By Application

Communication

Energy & Power

Drug Testing

By Geography

China

Australia

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Hong Kong

Rest of Asia Pacific

Company Profiles

Huawei Marine Networks Co., Ltd.

Subcom, LLC

NEC Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Nokia Corporation

Hengtong Group Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Nexans SA

Prysmian Group

Mitsubishi Electric Company

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

