Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing Market Data Statistics Analysis by 2020-2025

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “”Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing Market by Disease Type and Location of Testing: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025,”” the global STD testing market is expected to reach $133,935.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, sexually transmitted diseases are considered as one of the most critical health challenges globally. Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and herpes simplex virus are some of the highly prevalent sexually transmitted diseases.The STD testing market has gained prominence in the recent years due to high prevalence of major sexually transmitted diseases worldwide and as a result, increase in need for STD diagnosis. However, limited access to STD diagnosis in majority of the population from developing regions is expected to restrain the market growth.

Based on disease type, the chlamydia segment is the highest revenue contributor and gonorrhea is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 8.9%. This is attributed to the increased prevalence of gonorrhea in the last decade.

Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in the global STD testing market, accounting for 54.0% share in 2017. This region is also expected to grow at the highest rate, owing to the number of developing nations present in this region, rise in prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, and increase in awareness.

Impact Analysis of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

The research report covers the impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the global sexually transmitted diseases (STD) testing market, covering information about each region & countries in order to identify the issues raised by the pandemic over various industries. The outbreak of coronavirus or COVID-19 (formerly 2020-nCoV) was noted in December 2019, which has been imposed as a medical emergency across the globe. More than 213 countries and territories have reported cases of coronavirus till date. On 11th March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 a pandemic officially. Countries including U.S., India, Italy, Germany, Spain, France, Brazil, and such other countries have a large number of COVID-19 patients, due to which the countries went under lockdown conditions in the past. Thus, with the ongoing situation of lockdown, many industries have been adversely impacted, and it is expected that the economy of such nations are going to suffer a massive loss over the upcoming years, and also the global economy is anticipated to slip into a recession, which is considered to hamper the growth of the overall market.

Based on location of testing, the laboratory testing segment occupied the largest share of STD testing market in 2017. POC testing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Factors such as faster diagnosis with POC tests and expected rise in adoption of POCs in future, significantly contribute toward the growth of this segment.

