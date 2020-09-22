Electric Power Steering Market- World Players Forecast Analysis Till 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Electric Power Steering Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The global electric power steering (EPS) market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030), on account of the rising safety and emission concerns and need for improving fuel efficiency, coupled with the stringent government regulations regarding the introduction of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with various vehicle systems.

For instance, Regulation No 79 of the Economic Commission for Europe, of the United Nations (UN/ECE), states the uniform provisions concerning the approval of vehicles, which mandate the integration of advanced steering equipment. In addition, the surging consumer awareness on technologically advanced automotive systems and increasing adoption of luxury cars with ADAS are benefiting the market growth, thus creating ample opportunities for the market players to enhance their product portfolio and customer base.”

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/electric-power-steering-market/report-sample

Some of the major players operating in the global EPS market are Nexteer Automotive, JTEKT Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., and DENSO CORPORATION. These companies are increasingly focusing on product research and collaborations with other companies, to enhance their product portfolio and widen their market share.

The report also includes a country-wise market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the U.S., Canada, Germany, Spain, the U.K., France, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, the U.A.E., and South Africa.

This study covers