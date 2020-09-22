Global Push to Talk Market To Grow And Surpass Around US$ XXX.X million By 2027 | Top Players: AT&T, Qualcomm, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS,Zebra Technologies, Sprint, Telstra, Motorola Solutions

The push to talk market in North America region is antiquated to offer ample revenue opportunities to players, attributed to the existence of widespread communication technologies as well as the world’s leading telecom service providers and PoC solution providers, including AT&T, Motorola Solutions, and Verizon Wireless, among others. With the growing usage of mobile devices, the need of PoC has also increased. Also, PoC has observed stable growth in the region owing to the availability of 4G LTE networks. The increasing incidences such as natural disasters, criminal activities, as well as cross-border terrorism are some of the crucial factors bolstering the necessity for public safety, which in turn increasing the demand for PTT solutions and services in the region.

Push to talk is an instant one-to-one or one-to-group mobile voice communication without protracted dialing, ringing, and answering steps a regular phone call. Push to talk allows one person to speak at a time and provides call floor communication mechanism. It works on half-duplex communication. Push to talk systems and services have evolved to offer enhanced capabilities. The key benefit of push to talk is high efficiency of mobile voice communication, which is not available in any other communication tool.

The push to talk devices is mostly used in air traffic telecom system, police radios, cellular systems, and others. The key adopters of push to talk devices are sectors such as government, public safety, manufacturing, construction, and others. The application of push to talk use 2G, 2.5G, 3G, 4G, and 5G network spectrum. The push to talk application is driven through land mobile radio, integrated digital enhanced network, broadband push to talk, and MCPTT. Land mobile radio is the first technology developed for push to talk communication and widely used across the globe. It is consist of portable radio and base stations that transmit communication signals received from one party to another. The key advantages of land mobile radio are high durability, high reliability, ease of use, and direct mode capability.

In March 2020, Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions launched Honeywell Smart Talk software, which is unified communication solution enabling mobile workers’ to better collaborate with each other. The new solution empowers workers using mobile devices with voice capabilities to make voice over internet protocol calls, have pushtotalk conversations, and send instant messages

The global push to talk market has been segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, network type and end-user. Based on component, the push to talk market has been segmented into hardware, software, services. Based on enterprise size, the push to talk market has been segmented into SMEs, large enterprises. Based on network type, the push to talk market has been segmented into land mobile radio, cellular. Further, based on end-user, push to talk has been segmented into government and defense, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, construction, manufacturing, others.

