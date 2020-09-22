Surgical Simulation Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and Driving Factors Analysis

Almost 18 million people are dying of heart diseases and 9.6 million of cancer every year, says the World Health Organization (WHO). Apart from these chronic diseases, the incidence of a number of acute diseases is also rising. This is resulting in a rapidly increasing number of surgeries, which is a highly specialized field. Students go through years of extensive theoretical training before getting a Master of Surgery (MS) degree, but nothing prepares them better for the real deal than hands-on experience.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/surgical-simulation-market/report-sample

With time, these systems have undergone radical advancements, and they now come integrated with the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. This technologies offer a better visualization of the real world, which results in a more efficient training process for upcoming surgeons. For instance, ArthroS Ankle, a VR-integrated ankle arthroscopy simulator launched by VirtaMed AG in December 2017, features a life-like anatomic ankle model, which offers feedback through the feeling of touch. Other features of this system include a customizable course structure for better learning and realistic VR graphics.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=surgical-simulation-market

In the same vein, in January 2016, NeuroVR was introduced by CAE Healthcare, owned by CAE Inc., together with National Research Council of Canada. NeuroVR is an endoscopic and open-cranial brain surgery simulator. Its 37 training modules help students learn and experienced doctors hone their skills in performing endoscopy for cranial procedures, handling various associated instruments, as well as becoming better at debulking, tumor resection, hemostasis, and other critical processes.

This study covers