Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Air Quality Monitoring Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Size, Top Vendors, and Industry Research

The pollution across the globe has risen considerably over the past few years. The pollution levels are particularly high in urban areas, which can be ascribed to the swift industrialization, rising number of construction activities, and surging number of vehicles on roads. While the usage of vehicles and consumer products have made things incredibly easy for people, the resulting pollution is also significantly affecting their health. A substantially high number of people have died due to the increased pollution levels.

It is because of such factors that the global air quality monitoring (AQM) market is witnessing considerable growth. AQM systems are utilized for measuring wind direction, speed, and other weather parameters, particulate matters, and concentration of air pollutants, including NOx, CO, SO2, and THC, all around the year . These systems can aid in dealing with the problem of surging air pollution levels, thereby improving the quality of life for people, especially those living in urban areas.

Indoor AQMs have a number of advantages. These systems can measure a number of pollutants, including aldehydes, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter. Furthermore, the adoption rate of these monitors is high in pharmaceutical and various other industries, where a controlled environment is necessary. On the basis of pollutant, the market is divided into biological, chemical, and physical, among which, the chemical division is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

