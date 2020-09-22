COVID-19 Impact on Ventilator Market Overview and Competitive Landscape

The prevalence of diseases all across the globe is rising rapidly, and the latest example is COVID-19, which is now a pandemic and is affecting millions worldwide. The outbreak of coronavirus started in Wuhan, China, and the infection has now spread to almost every part of the world. The prime concerning factor regarding this disease is that as of now, no vaccine has been developed for curing it. The virus affects people of all ages; however, it has severe and fatal consequences for aged people and those having underlying health conditions. While the number of people who are getting cured is high, the number of fatalities is also increasing day-by-day.

Attributed to this, the demand for ventilators, at the present time is extremely high all over the world. A ventilator, sometimes referred to as breathing machine or life support, helps a person breathe, if they are unable to do so on their own. A tube is inserted into their windpipe, either through the mouth or through a hole in their throat, which is connected to a machine that pumps air into the lungs. The ventilator market is predicted to advance at a rapid pace in the next few months, as COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory infection.

The two types of ventilators are intensive care and portable, between which, the demand for intensive care ventilators was higher in the past. Apart from this, the demand for portable ventilators is also projected to rise in the coming years, which is primarily attributed to the growing adoption of home healthcare solutions among people. These days, the need for low-maintenance and compact ventilators is rising as well, as these devices can be operated manually and in settings where electricity is not available.

