Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application and Potential Research Report

Valued at $6,457.4 million in 2019, the global home-use beauty devices market is predicted to attain a value of $45,956.3 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.4% between 2020 and 2030, as per the forecast of the market research firm, P&S Intelligence. The major factors fuelling the progress of the market are the increasing incidence of skin-related ailments, rising disposable income of people, soaring geriatric population, surging incidence of hormonal diseases, and growing public awareness regarding beauty devices.

The increasing geriatric population, especially in the developing nations such as Japan, China, and India is a key factor propelling the advancement of the market. Home-use beauty devices and anti-aging products are being increasingly used in older people, in order to tighten and revitalize their skin. As per the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), the total number of people in the age bracket 60 years and above would rise to more than 300 million and 400 million in India and China respectively by 2050.

Across the globe, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) home-use beauty devices market is predicted to exhibit rapid expansion in the forthcoming years, primarily because of the growing public awareness about the usage of these products in various skin treatment applications and the increasing geriatric population in the APAC countries. In addition to this, the development of more affordable home-use beauty products and the existence of leading brands and other beauty devices producing companies will boost the market growth in the region in the years to come.

Hence, it can be safely said that the market will demonstrate rapid advancement in the future years, mainly on account of the growing awareness amongst the people about home-use beauty devices, surging geriatric population, and increasing incidence of skin diseases in several countries around the world.

