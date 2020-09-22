MINE AND IED DETECTION SYSTEMS MARKET 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, SHARE INSIGHT, GROWTH FACTORS, SEGMENTS, REVENUE AND FORECAST TO 2026

Mine and IED Detection Systems Market 2020 Industry Research Report An improvised explosive device (IED) is a bomb constructed and deployed in ways other than in conventional military action. It may be constructed of conventional military explosives, such as an artillery shell, attached to a detonating mechanism. IEDs are commonly used as roadside bombs.

Market Overview:

By application, the market has been segmented into defense and homeland security. The defense sector in different countries is the major end-user of different types of mine and IED detection equipment and devices as they continuously face threats of IED blasts during cross-country operations.

By equipment, the market has been segmented into sensor based, radar based, laser based, and others. The laser based segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the market in North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The continuous demand for mine and IED detection system and equipment by the U.S. military to tackle conflicts in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific is the major reason for the high growth of this market. Similarly, in Asia-Pacific, the increased investments in the development of mine and IED detection equipment and devices are expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAE Systems (U.K)

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

Raytheon (U.S.)

Northrop Grumman (U.S.)

L3 Technologies (U.S.)

Harris (U.S.)

General Dynamics (U.S.)

Schiebel (Vienna)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sensor Based

Radar Based

Laser Based

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Defense

Homeland Security

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Mine and IED Detection Systems status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Mine and IED Detection Systems manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

