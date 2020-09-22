Latest Study on POS Printers Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth Predictions, Key Players Seiko Epson, Fujitsu, Star Micronics, Pinnacle Technology and Future Insights by 2026

The global POS printers market is shifting in trend towards cashless transaction coupled with several government initiative to promote cashless transactions is anticipated to be major driving factor for market. However, increase of mobile payment services is anticipated to hinder the growth of market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Seiko Epson Corporation, NCR Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., Fujitsu Ltd., Pinnacle Technology Corp., Star Micronics Co., Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corp, Citizen Systems Japan Co., Ltd., Bixolon Co., Ltd, TOSHIBA Global Commerce Solutions, Inc.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, country, printing technology, and application market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and value chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, printing technologies, and applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of POS printers.

Target Audience:

• POS Printers Manufacturers & Technology Providers

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies.

Global POS Printers Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

• Manufacturers

• Suppliers

• Distributors

• Government Body & Associations

• Research Institutes.

The global POS printers market is primarily segmented based on different Printing Technology, application, and region

On the basis of Printing Technology, the market is split into:

• Dot-Matrix Printers

• Thermal Printers

• Ink-Jet Printers

• Others.

Based on application, the market is divided into:

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Entertainment

• Travel & Logistics

• Hospitality

• Others.

