Automotive HMI Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players like Tata Elxsi, YAZAKI Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation,

Automotive HMI Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.05 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 48.76 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Valeo, Synaptics Incorporated, Clarion, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Visteon Corporation, LUXOFT, ALTRAN, HARMAN International, Alpine Electronics Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., EAO AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Socionext Inc., Tata Elxsi, YAZAKI Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Airbiquity Inc.

“Product definition” Automotive HMI (human machine interface) can be defined as a software or machine interface for automobiles and vehicles that allows the user of the software for the control of the vehicle and the connected components/sensors. These software or technology are installed in the vehicle so that the user can be equipped with an ease of comfort.

Global Automotive HMI Market: Segment Analysis Global Automotive HMI Market, By Technology (Visual Interface, Acoustic Interface, Others), Product (Voice Control Systems, Central Displays, Instrument Clusters, Steering Mounted Controls, HUD, RSE, Multifunction Switches), Access Type (Standard HMI, Multimodal HMI), End-Market (Economic Passenger Cars, Mid-Price Passenger Cars, Luxury Passenger Cars), Function Type (Primary HMI, Secondary HMI), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising levels of disposable income increasing the preference of ease of use and rising consumer enriching experiences is expected to drive the market growth

Growing levels of adoption by the original equipment manufacturers is expected to drive the market growth

High levels of cost for HMI systems is expected to restrain the market growth

Risks related to hacking and increase in vulnerable nature of vehicles against cyber security attacks is also expected to restrain the market growth

In November 2016, Delphi Technologies in collaboration with Intel and Mobileye announced that they would develop self-driving autonomous cars solutions. This collaboration was aimed at developing self-driving software and sensor components for the vehicles.

In September 2016, Continental AG announced the launch of ProViu Detect which is expected to help commercial vehicles in making a right turn as the sensors and cameras involved with the system inform the driver of any oncoming traffic and any risk of collision.

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

