Coating Solvent Market by Product Analysis 2018 to 2027

Fact.MR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Coating Solvent . This market's all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Coating Solvent market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Which Company is predicted to control the market in terms of market share? How have evolving administration and regulatory policies affected the increase of this Coating Solvent ? Which Application of the Coating Solvent is forecast to create the revenue? At present, Which would be the observable trends in the market that is Coating Solvent s? How Are market players adjusting into the prices of raw materials that are essential?

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR’s study offers holistic insights on demand & supply trends of the coating solvents systems worldwide, coupled with a detailed assessment on the coating solvent market’s competition landscape. The report also offers an exhaustive assessment on established and emerging coating solvent market players. Information on company overview, key financials, and recent developments of these coating solvents manufacturers has also been included in the report.

Key developments of the market players

Varsol TM 30 is a recent development by Exxon Mobil Chemical, which is an aliphatic hydrocarbon coating solvent. This combustible liquid, which features high vapor pressure, can be employed as coating solvents across various applications including industrial maintenance coatings and traffic marking paints.

30 is a recent development by Exxon Mobil Chemical, which is an aliphatic hydrocarbon coating solvent. This combustible liquid, which features high vapor pressure, can be employed as coating solvents across various applications including industrial maintenance coatings and traffic marking paints. The Dow Chemical Company has recently unveils its slow evaporating coating solvent, called UCAR TM ESTER EEP, which features excellent solvent properties. This coating solvent can be used in wide array of applications such as electrostatically sprayed coatings, acrylic polymerization, high solids coatings, and conventional lacquers and enamels. High electrical resistance, slow evaporation rate, and excellent solvent release are key benefits of this solvent coating.

ESTER EEP, which features excellent solvent properties. This coating solvent can be used in wide array of applications such as electrostatically sprayed coatings, acrylic polymerization, high solids coatings, and conventional lacquers and enamels. High electrical resistance, slow evaporation rate, and excellent solvent release are key benefits of this solvent coating. BASF SE has recently developed a bio-based coating solvent, “Sovermol®,” which has been designed specifically for application in waterpipe coating, flooring coating, putty applications and adhesives. These solvent coatings are polyfunctional alcohols developed from renewable raw materials.

Definition

Coating solvents are additives used for imparting certain performance properties to coatings, which offers the coatings with desired consistency. Coating solvents have relatively greater benefits than water-borne and bio-based coating solvents in the production of coatings. Most used types of coating solvents available in the market include xylene and toluene, ethylene dichloride, chloroethane, acetone, alcohols, and ethyl acetate.

About the Report

This report titled “Coating Solvents Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, and Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027,” is an exhaustive compilation of valuable insights and accurate forecast on the coating solvents market for the period between 2018 and 2027. A detailed assessment on key aspects that influence the coating solvents market growth has been provided in the report.

The primary aim of the report is to provide authentic information on the coating solvents market, to enable readers in collecting and devising appropriate strategies. This will further help readers to align well with changing dynamics of the coating solvents market. Additionally, the report offers an overview of the coating solvents market, which offers better understanding on future prospects of the coating solvents market.

Segmentation

The report has identified key segments of the coating solvents market, and these have been systematically represented with the help of a taxonomy table. The coating solvents market has been split categorically into product type, source, and region. All the segments in the coating solvents market have been scrutinized in detail, and imperative numbers such as Y-o-Y, revenues, volume, and their share in coating solvents market have been delivered. Petrochemical-based coating solvents and bio-based/green coating solvents are key source type segments assessed in the coating solvents market report.

Key Questions Answered

The report also offers answers to other important queries apropos of the coating solvents market

Which region stands most lucrative for coating solvents market?

What is the revenue share of North America in coating solvents market?

By what percentage share does APEJ lead other coating solvents markets?

By what rate will demand for bio-based/green coating solvents grow in 2018?

Which product remains top-seller in coating solvents market?

Research Methodology

Insights and forecast offered in this report on the coating solvents market is based on a robust research methodology. A perfect mix of secondary and primary researches has been used to arrive at insights and data on the coating solvents market. The methodology employed has facilitated the analysts in arriving at accurate size of the coating solvents market.

The size of the coating solvents system market has been evaluated and offered in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 units). Information on the coating solvents market has been transitioned via several validation funnels before their inclusion in the report. Scope of this report is to deliver precise forecast and actionable insights on the coating solvents market, to enable clients in making fact-based decisions for their businesses in the coating solvents market.

