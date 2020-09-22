Asia Pacific Enterprise Networking Market Revenue to Surpass USD 20 Billion by 2024

The research report on Asia Pacific Enterprise Networking Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, Asia Pacific enterprise networking industry size is likely to reach USD 20 Billion by end of 2024, growing at an expected CAGR of 9% over 2019-2024. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1235/sample

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the industry is characterized by. The APAC enterprise networking market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of application, component, deployment model, regions, and competitive landscape.

The IT & telecom segment held the market share of over 30% in 2017 due to the rise in the demand for protecting the complex network infrastructure. The increase in high bandwidth applications is enabling enterprises to deploy advanced enterprise networking solutions to resolve bandwidth shortage issues. The rise in smartphone penetration is enabling telecom companies to deploy cloud-enabled network virtualization solutions.

The overall enterprise networking industry in Asia Pacific is diversified into various regions and economies including China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), South Korea, India, Singapore and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Japan is expected to hold a market share of over 20% by 2024 due to the increase in the demand for protecting enterprise network from rising cyberattacks in the country. For instance, in 2017, according to the Japanese police, 6,027 cases were registered for spear-phishing e-mail attacks in the country. Government authorities are investing in the protection of the infrastructure and installing new firewall appliances as 2020 Summer Olympics will hold opportunities for new technologies, driving economic growth.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, Asia Pacific enterprise networking industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Cisco, F5 Networks, Broadcom, FireEye, Dell Technologies, Checkpoint, HPE, Juniper, Arista, Extreme Networks, McAfee, Palo Alto, Symantec, Riverbed, Huawei, Trend Micro, Netscout, Fortinet, and VMWar. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Enterprise Networking Market Size, by Application, 2019 – 2024

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Government & Public Sector

Energy & Utility

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Enterprise Networking Market Share, by Component, 2019 – 2024

By Product Switches Network Security Firewall Intrusion prevention Anti-virus/Anti-malware Secure Web Gateway (SWG) Mobile Device Security Wireless Routers Network management

By Service Training & Consulting Integration & Maintenance Managed Service



