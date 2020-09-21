CAD in Automotive Market Still Has Room to Grow: Autodesk, C-Design, AllCAD

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Global CAD in Automotive Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global CAD in Automotive Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Autodesk, Browzwear, Lectra, AllCAD, Arahne, Artext, Audaces, Bontex, CadCam Technology, C-Design, Fashion CAD, Gerber Technology & Tricycle.

This industry research report identifies the increasing number of product recalls by several automobile companies to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years. The recent years have witnessed a number of major automobile manufacturers recalling their products due to various reasons including defective air bags, faulty light systems, issues with ignition switch parts, and faulty camshaft. From having to incur severe losses based on the number of products recalled to having a bad reputation in case of a major issue, product recalls due to non-compliance of product standards and safety concerns have several negative effects. Since the effective use of product life cycle management (PLM) software such as computer-aided designing (CAD), computer-aided engineering (CAE), and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) can ensure the reduction in number of product recalls by refining the product, there will be an increase in the adoption of PLM software by automotive industries, which in turn, fuels the growth of the CAD market in the automotive industry.

EMEA accounted for the major shares of the market during 2015 and this was mainly due to the growth of automotive companies in countries such as Germany, Spain, and France. The constant growth of the automotive industry and the rise in number of application specific R&D activities, will bolster the market?s growth prospects in this region.

In 2018, the global CAD in Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global CAD in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CAD in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.

Market Overview of Global CAD in Automotive

If you are involved in the Global CAD in Automotive industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Passenger Vehicle Industries & Commercial Vehicle Industries], Product Types [, 3D & 2D] and major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown due to COVID.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of CAD in Automotive Market: , 3D & 2D

Key Applications/end-users of Global CAD in AutomotiveMarket: Passenger Vehicle Industries & Commercial Vehicle Industries

Top Players in the Market are: Autodesk, Browzwear, Lectra, AllCAD, Arahne, Artext, Audaces, Bontex, CadCam Technology, C-Design, Fashion CAD, Gerber Technology & Tricycle

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of CAD in Automotive market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of CAD in Automotive market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards CAD in Automotive market performance

– Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint

Key questions answered

• What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global CAD in Automotive Market Growth & Sizing?

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global CAD in Automotive market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global CAD in Automotive market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global CAD in Automotive market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

