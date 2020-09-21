Erucic Acid Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2019 to 2029

The study on the Erucic Acid market Fact.MR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Erucic Acid market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Erucic Acid market’s growth parameters.

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.

Key players in the erucic acid market are focusing on developing erucic acid, especially for the use of antioxidants in the preservation of edible oils. Growing regulations for use of environmental friendly additives for polymer processing, lubricants, and metal-working industry is expected to boost market growth in the developed countries. Demand for erucic acid by plastic and polymer industries in China is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers for bulk orders.

Availability of Ample opportunities in Fish Feed Products

Erucic acid has a long chain of fatty acid, which is essential for any animal feed ingredient. Erucic acid is present in several feed ingredients, where fish feed has been observed to be amongst the key end use sectors. Plenty of research and development activities are being carried out by researchers to minimize side-effect of erucic acid on fish. Although, the usage of erucic acid in fish feed is in a nascent stage, with these R&D efforts it has a potential to become an important end-use sector by the end of forecast period.

Global Erucic Acid Market: Segmentation

The Erucic acid has been segmented into different parts based on grade, application, source, end use industry and region

Based on grade, the Erucic acid is segmented into:

Erucic acid 43-50%

Erucic acid >50%

Based on application, the Erucic acid is segmented into:

Slip Agent

Emollient

Hair care and textile softening

Pour point depressant

Lubricants

Food emulsifier

Others

Based on source, the Erucic acid is segmented into:

Rapeseed oil

Canola

Tame mustard

Fish

Others

Based on end use industry, the Erucic acid is segmented into:

Plastic

Printing ink

Food

Personal care

Rubber

Pharmaceutical

Others

Based on region, the Erucic acid is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Global Erucic Acid Market: Key Players

Global erucic acid market is moderately fragmented with the presence of large and mid-sized players. While, large players are focusing on research and development to derive long-term results, mid-sized players are aligning their concentration towards building cuctomer-relationships. Some key market participants are Bunge North America, Perdue Agribusiness, Vantage Performance Materials, Premium crops, Wilmar International Limited, Naturescrops International, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, among other prominent players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the erucic acid, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for the erucic acid. The research report provides analysis and information according to the erucic acid segmented into grade, application, source, end use industry and region

The erucic acids report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Erucic acid segments

Erucic acid dynamics

Erucic acid size

Supply & demand

Current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved

Technology

Value chain

Regional analysis for erucic acid includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information of qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the erucic acid. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments of the erucic acid. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size. in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of market

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

