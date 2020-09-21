Automated External Defibrillator Market 2020 Global Growth Rate by Recent Developments, Market Trends, Size, Share and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2027

Automated external defibrillator is a portable, lightweight digital tool which routinely diagnoses cardiac arrhythmias of ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia in a affected person and treats them by means of defibrillation. It gives you electronic surprise through the chest to the heart. The shock can forestall an irregular rhythm and permit an ordinary rhythm to renew inside the heart in sudden cardiac arrest.

The Global Automated External Defibrillator Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 17.0 billion by 2024 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 7% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Nihon Kohden, St. Jude Medical, Biotronik, Zoll Medical, Mindray, Cardiac Science, Physio Control and Primedic. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Automated External Defibrillator Market is segmented on the lines of its type, end user and regional. Based on type segmentation it covers semi automated external defibrillator and fully automated external defibrillator. Under end user segmentation it covers home based, hospitals and pre hospitals. The global automated external defibrillator market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets, Global Automated External Defibrillator Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The major driving factors of Global Automated External Defibrillator Market are as follows:

• Huge investments by private players

• Increase in the incidence of cardiac disorders because of change in lifestyle

• Advancements in the field of defibrillators

The restraining factors of Global Automated External Defibrillator Market are as follows:

• Strict FDA regulations

• Difficulties regarding wearability of defibrillators

