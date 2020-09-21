Europe Spinal Implants Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2026

The Europe Spinal Implants Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 3.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.5% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the Europe market. Key players profiled in the report include Medicrea, Spine Vision, NeuroTherm, Alphatec Spine, Paradigm Spine, Dfine, LDR, Ulrich, Medical, K2m Inc., Optimed, Spine Art, MBA Incorporado, Somatex , Zimmer, CareFusionSynthes, Medtronic, DePuy, Biomet, Stryker, Aesculap, Spinal Kinetics, Cook Medical are some of the other key players in this market. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Europe and regional markets on Spinal Implants Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Spinal implants are the most common issues over 50 years of age among men and women. People at this stage become somewhat weak and can develop lot of issues relating to health and other problems which can become worst if not attended at proper time. With growing age lot of changes takes place in human body like the figure of the spine is also not correct it bends somewhat and the tissues and nerves that support the spinal bone becomes thicker, bones and joints also grow big which leads to the most common problem of spinal damage. Spinal Implant is used to stabilize and strengthen the spine, correct deformities, and to facilitate fusion. Lot of spinal implants is produced using metals such as stainless steel, titaniumand titanium-alloy. Spinal implants classified into several groups such as rods, pedicle screws, hooks, plates, cages etc.

The Europe Spinal Implants Market is segmented on the basis of its type of surgery, by product and geography. Based on its types of surgery it covers open surgeries and Minimally Invasive Surgeries, and by product it is classified as Spine Biologics, VCF Treatment devices, Spinal Decompression etc. The Spinal Implants Market is segmented by geographically into various regions such as Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Uk.

The Europe Spinal implants Market has been segmented as below:

The Europe Spinal implants Market is Segmented on the lines of End User Analysis, Product Analysis, Type of Surgery Analysis and Regional Analysis. By End User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Hospital sector, Ambulatory Surgical Center sector and Orthopedic Clinics sector. By Product Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Non-fusion Devices and Spine Bone Stimulators.

By Type of Surgery Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Open Surgery and Minimally Invasive surgery. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

The major driving factors of Europe Spinal Implants Market are as follows:

Rise in obese population

Rise in Government healthcare expenditure

Cost effective spinal devices

Rising demand in minimally invasive spine surgery

R&D in spinal surgeries are continuously progressing

The restraining factors of ­Europe Spinal Implants Market are as follows:

High procedural cost of treatments

Stringent regulatory guidelines for the approval of new medical devices

Uncertainty in reimbursement

Pressure on market players relating to price is high

This report provides:

1) An overview of the Europe market for Spinal Implants and related technologies.

2) Analyses of Europe market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Europe Spinal implants Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Spinal Implants Market, By Technology

8 Spinal Implants Market, By Product

9 Spinal Implants Market, By Type of Surgery

10 Spinal Implants Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Medtronic PLC

12.3 Depuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

12.4 Nuvasive, Inc.

12.5 Stryker Corporation

12.6 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

12.7 Globus Medical, Inc.

12.8 Alphatec Spine Inc.

12.9 Orthofix International N.V.

12.10 K2M Group Holdings, Inc.

12.11 RTI Surgical, Inc.

