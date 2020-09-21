Epinephrine auto-injectors Market Study Report (2020-2026), Competitive Analysis, Proposal Strategy, Potential Targets, Assessment And Recommendations | Market Research Engine

Epinephrine auto-injectors are used for the treatment of anaphylaxis that used in individuals affected by cardiac arrest, allergy and asthma. Epinephrine could be a colourless clear sterile solution also known as adrenaline. These auto injectors are the basic treatment for treating anaphylaxis that enables non-medical people to treat the disorder effectively. Delayed administration could increase the risk of death. The drug enables to reverse symptoms of an allergic reaction by opening airways, accelerating the heart rate and maintaining the blood pressure. They’re available as pre-filled auto injecting devices that contain the drug to be injected underneath the skin or into the muscle on the outer side of the thigh. Currently, there are two epinephrine auto-injectors out there Anapen and Epipen and that they are classified as S3 drugs that permit them to be bought from a pharmacy without a prescription.

The Epinephrine auto-injectors Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 2.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC, MylanInc, ALK Abello, Sanofi SA, Lincoln Medical Ltd, ItellijectInc, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp, HospiraInc, Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Antares Pharma Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The major driving factors of Epinephrine auto-injectors Market are as follows:

Increasing prevalence of allergies

Technological advances

The major challenges of Epinephrine auto-injectors Market are as follows:

Product recalls and regulatory issues

High cost

The Epinephrine auto-injectors Market has been segmented as below:

By Dosage:

0.15mg epinephrine auto injector

0.3mg epinephrine auto injector

0.5mg epinephrine auto injector

By Age:

< 6 Years

6-12 Years

> 12 Years

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Individuals

The Epinephrine auto-injectors Market is segmented on the lines of its dosage, age, end user and regional. Based on dosage it covers 0.15mg epinephrine auto injector, 0.3mg epinephrine auto injector and 0.5mg epinephrine auto injector. Based on age it covers < 6 Years, 6-12 Years and > 12 Years. Based on end user it covers Hospitals, Clinics and Individuals. The Epinephrine auto-injectors Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Findings

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation and Data Triangulation

2.3 Research Assumptions Summary with Insights Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing prevalence of allergies

4.2.2 Technological advances

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Product recalls and regulatory issues

4.3.2 High cost

4.4 Industry Trends

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Epinephrine auto-injectors Market Analysis, By Dosag

6. Epinephrine auto-injectors Market Analysis, By Age

6.1 < 6 Years

6.2 6-12 Years

6.3 > 12 Years Epinephrine auto-injectors Market Analysis, By End User

7.1 Hospitals

7.2 Clinics

7.3 Individuals Epinephrine auto-injectors Market Analysis, By Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Rest of the World Competitive Overview

9.1 Introduction

9.2 New Product Launches

9.3 Acquisitions

9.4 Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations

9.5 Expansions Company Profiles

10.1 Antares Pharma Inc.

10.2 Sanofi SA

10.3 Lincoln Medical Ltd

10.4 ItellijectInc

10.5 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp

10.6 Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC

10.7 MylanInc

10.8 ALK Abello

10.9 HospiraInc

10.10 Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd

