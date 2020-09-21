Epidural Anesthetic Device Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Epidural anesthetic, also called as regional anesthetic, blocks pain in a particular area of the body by blocking nerve impulses into the epidural space around the spinal cord. This aids in reducing sensation of lower part of the body. Epidural anesthetic is the most common method to reduce pain during normal or C-section delivery. Epidural anesthetic primarily offers analgesia or reduces pain rather than providing anesthetic effect.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Epidural Anesthetic Device Market Size By Type (Epidural Catheters Trays, Epidural Anesthesia Needles), By Application (Abdomen Procedures, Pelvic Procedures, Lower Extremity Procedures), By End-User (Hospitals, Surgical Centres), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”

Increasing preference of epidural anesthetic during childbirth which is effective in childbirth pain relief during vaginal birth or a caesarean delivery by injecting a numbing medicine into the spinal nerves to reduce the lower back is major driving factor growth of the market. In anesthetic procedure, epidural anesthetic devices are used for abdomen procedures, pelvic procedures, lower extremity procedures, others are factor contributing to significant growth of the market. However, lack of adequate skill among medical practitioners to perform epidural anesthetic and its side effects such as loss of bladder control, low blood pressure, itchiness, headaches, and nerve damages restrict growth of the market.

The global Epidural Anesthetic Device market is segregated on the basis of Type as Epidural Catheters Trays, Epidural Anesthesia Needles, and Others. Based on Application the global Epidural Anesthetic Device market is segmented in Abdomen Procedures, Pelvic Procedures, Lower Extremity Procedures, and Others. Based on End-User the global Epidural Anesthetic Device market is segmented in Hospitals, Surgical Centres, and Others.

The global Epidural Anesthetic Device market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Epidural Anesthetic Device market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

B.Braun, BD, Meditech Devices, Smith Medical, Teleflex, and others are among the major players in the global Epidural Anesthetic Device market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Epidural Anesthetic Device Market has been segmented as below:

Epidural Anesthetic Device Market, By Type

Epidural Catheters Trays

Epidural Anesthesia Needles

Others

Epidural Anesthetic Device Market, By Application

Abdomen Procedures

Pelvic Procedures

Lower Extremity Procedures

Others

Epidural Anesthetic Device Market, By End-User

Hospitals

Surgical Centres

Others

Epidural Anesthetic Device Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Epidural Anesthetic Device Market, By Company

B.Braun

BD

Meditech Devices

Smith Medical

Teleflex

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis Executive Summary Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis Epidural Anesthetic Device Market, By Type Epidural Anesthetic Device Market, By Application Epidural Anesthetic Device Market, By End-User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Surgical Centres

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast Epidural Anesthetic Device Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America Epidural Anesthetic Device, By Type

8.2.2 North America Epidural Anesthetic Device, By Application

8.2.3 North America Epidural Anesthetic Device, By End-User

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe Epidural Anesthetic Device, By Type

8.3.2 Europe Epidural Anesthetic Device, By Application

8.3.3 Europe Epidural Anesthetic Device, By End-User

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Epidural Anesthetic Device, By Type

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Epidural Anesthetic Device, By Application

8.4.3 Asia-Pacific Epidural Anesthetic Device, By End-User

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Rest of the World Epidural Anesthetic Device, By Type

8.5.2 Rest of the World Epidural Anesthetic Device, By Application

8.5.3 Rest of the World Epidural Anesthetic Device, By End-User Competitive Insights

9.1 Key Insights

9.2 Company Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Outlook

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.2 New Product Development

9.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

9.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

9.3.5 Others Company Profiles

10.1 B. Braun

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Recent Developments

10.2 BD

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.2.3 Financial Overview

10.2.4 Recent Developments

10.3 Meditech Devices

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.3.3 Financial Overview

10.3.4 Recent Developments

10.4 Smith Medical

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.4.3 Financial Overview

10.4.4 Recent Developments

10.5 Teleflex

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.5.3 Financial Overview

10.5.4 Recent Developments

