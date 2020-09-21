Enteral Feeding Devices Market research gain impetus due to the growing demand over (2020 – 2027)

Enteral feeding is a method of delivering nutrition or medications directly within the stomach or intestine. Enteral feeding devices are commonly wont to feed the specialized diets in elderly or bedridden patients affected by chronic ailments, like neurological disorders, cancer, gastrointestinal and inherited metabolic diseases. It is the well-liked route of nutrition delivery as compared to parenteral feeding because enteral feeding avoids complications, like infection, sepsis, liver & gallbladder disorders, and commonly related to parenteral nutrition. The growth of the worldwide enteral feeding devices market is majorly driven by rise in prevalence of chronic disorders like cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and neurological disorders.
Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Type (Feeding Pump, Feeding Tube, Giving Set, Enteral Syringes), Age Group (Adult, Paediatric), Application (Oncology, Diabetes, Hypermetabolism), End User (Hospital, Home Care) – Global Forecast to 2020-2025 – Executive Data Report.”
Nevertheless, factors like stringent governmental regulations and inadvertent dislodgment of tubes resulting in accidental disabilities and deaths hamper the market progress. Conversely, the event of technology advanced feeding products like enteral feeding pumps and high potential in untapped markets within the emerging economies are expected to supply lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
Global Enteral Feeding Devices market is segmented based on the Application as, Oncology, Diabetes, Hypermetabolism. Global Enteral Feeding Devices market is segmented based on the Type as, Feeding Pump, Feeding Tube, Giving Set, Enteral Syringes. Global Enteral Feeding Devices market is segmented based on the Age Group as, Adult, Paediatric. Global Enteral Feeding Devices market is segmented based on the End User as, Hospital, Home Care.
Global Enteral Feeding Devices market report covers various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The regional Enteral Feeding Devices market is further bifurcated for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.
Research Methodology:
To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Enteral Feeding Devices market manufacturers. The revenue generated from the sales of Enteral Feeding Devices manufacturer has been calculated through primary and secondary research.
The market size estimation also considered leading players revenues as part of triangulation the key players considered are Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Medtronic Plc., Halyard Health, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Danone, Moog Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, C. R. Bard, Inc., Nestlé S.A., and Abbott Laboratories. Availability Services among others operating in the Enteral Feeding Devices market across the globe identified through secondary research and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the market. The market size calculation also includes types of segmentation determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.
The Enteral Feeding Devices Market has been segmented as below:
Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Application
- Oncology
- Head & Neck Cancers
- Stomach & GI Cancers
- Liver Cancer
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Esophageal Cancer
- Other Cancers
- Gastroenterology
- Neurology
- Diabetes
- Hypermetabolism
- Others
Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Type
- Enteral Feeding Pumps
- Enteral Feeding Tubes
- Enterostomy Feeding Tubes
- Standard Tubes
- Standard gastrostomy tubes
- Standard Jejunostomy tubes
- Standard Gastrojejunostomy tubes
- Low-profile Tubes
- Low-profile gastrostomy tubes
- Low-profile gastrostomy tubes
- Low-profile jejunostomy tubes
- Standard Tubes
- Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes
- Nasogastric Feeding Tubes
- Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes
- Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes
- Oroenteric Feeding Tubes
- Enterostomy Feeding Tubes
- Administration Sets
- Enteral Syringes
- Consumables
Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Age Group
- Adults
- Pediatrics
Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By End User
- Hospitals
- Home Care Settings
- Ambulatory Care Settings
Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of World
Report scope:
The global Enteral Feeding Devices market report covers detailed study with the underlying influencing factors for the variations in the industry growth trends. The report scope includes market analysis on regional as well as country level.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Gain comprehensive insights on the industry trends
- Identify industry opportunities and key growth segments
- Obtain complete market study on the Enteral Feeding Devices market
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
1.1. Key Points
1.2. Report Description
1.3. Markets Covered
1.4. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Scope
2.2. Market Research Process
2.3. Research Data Analysis
2.3.1. Secondary Research
2.3.2. Primary Research
2.3.3. Models for Estimation
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2. Top-Down Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Application
4.1. Key Points
4.2. Oncology
4.2.1. Head & Neck Cancers
4.2.1.1. Market Overview
4.2.1.2. Market Size & Forecast
4.2.2. Stomach & GI Cancers
4.2.2.1. Market Overview
4.2.2.2. Market Size & Forecast
4.2.3. Liver Cancer
4.2.3.1. Market Overview
4.2.3.2. Market Size & Forecast
4.2.4. Pancreatic Cancer
4.2.4.1. Market Overview
4.2.4.2. Market Size & Forecast
4.2.5. Esophageal Cancer
4.2.5.1. Market Overview
4.2.5.2. Market Size & Forecast
4.2.6. Other Cancers
4.2.6.1. Market Overview
4.2.6.2. Market Size & Forecast
4.3. Gastroenterology
4.3.1. Market Overview
4.3.2. Market Size & Forecast
4.4. Neurology
4.4.1. Market Overview
4.4.2. Market Size & Forecast
4.5. Diabetes
4.5.1. Market Overview
4.5.2. Market Size & Forecast
4.6. Hypermetabolism
4.6.1. Market Overview
4.6.2. Market Size & Forecast
4.7. Others
4.7.1. Market Overview
4.7.2. Market Size & Forecast
5. Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Type
5.1. Key Points
5.2. Enteral Feeding Pumps
5.2.1. Market Overview
5.2.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.3. Enteral Feeding Tubes
5.3.1. Enterostomy Feeding Tubes
5.3.1.1. Standard Tubes
5.3.1.1.1. Standard gastrostomy tubes
5.3.1.1.1.1. Market Overview
5.3.1.1.1.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.3.1.1.2. Standard Jejunostomy tubes
5.3.1.1.2.1. Market Overview
5.3.1.1.2.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.3.1.1.3. Standard Gastrojejunostomy tubes
5.3.1.1.3.1. Market Overview
5.3.1.1.3.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.3.2. Low-profile Tubes
5.3.2.1. Low-profile gastrostomy tubes
5.3.3. Low-profile gastrostomy tubes
5.3.3.1. Low-profile jejunostomy tubes
5.3.3.1.1. Market Overview
5.3.3.1.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.3.3.2. Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes
5.3.3.2.1. Market Overview
5.3.3.2.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.3.3.3. Nasogastric Feeding Tubes
5.3.3.3.1. Market Overview
5.3.3.3.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.3.4. Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes
5.3.4.1. Market Overview
5.3.4.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.3.5. Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes
5.3.5.1. Market Overview
5.3.5.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.3.6. Oroenteric Feeding Tubes
5.3.6.1. Market Overview
5.3.6.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.4. Administration Sets
5.4.1. Market Overview
5.4.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.5. Enteral Syringes
5.5.1. Market Overview
5.5.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.6. Consumables
5.6.1. Market Overview
5.6.2. Market Size & Forecast
6. Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Age Group
6.1. Key Points
6.2. Adults
6.2.1. Market Overview
6.2.2. Market Size & Forecast
6.3. Pediatrics
6.3.1. Market Overview
6.3.2. Market Size & Forecast
7. Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By End User
7.1. Key Points
7.2. Hospitals
7.2.1. Market Overview
7.2.2. Market Size & Forecast
7.3. Home Care Settings
7.3.1. Market Overview
7.3.2. Market Size & Forecast
7.4. Ambulatory Care Settings
7.4.1. Market Overview
7.4.2. Market Size & Forecast
8. Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Region
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Application
8.1.2. North America Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By End User
8.1.3. North America Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Type
8.1.4. North America Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Age Group
8.1.5. By Country
8.1.5.1. U.S
8.1.5.2. Canada
8.1.5.3. Mexico
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Application
8.2.2. Europe Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Type
8.2.3. Europe Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By End User
8.2.4. Europe Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Age Group
8.2.5. By Country
8.2.5.1. U.K
8.2.5.2. Germany
8.2.5.3. Italy
8.2.5.4. France
8.2.5.5. Rest of Europe
8.3. Asia Pacific
8.3.1. Asia Pacific Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Application
8.3.2. Asia Pacific Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By End User
8.3.3. Asia Pacific Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Type
8.3.4. Asia Pacific Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Age Group
8.3.5. By Country
8.3.5.1. China
8.3.5.2. Australia
8.3.5.3. Japan
8.3.5.4. South Korea
8.3.5.5. India
8.3.5.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
8.4. Rest of World
8.4.1. Rest of World Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Application
8.4.2. Rest of World Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By End User
8.4.3. Rest of World Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Type
8.4.4. Rest of World Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Age Group
