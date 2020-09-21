Endovascular Treatment Devices Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

The rising geriatric population globally is going to drive the market. Acquiring various diseases by elderly people are at high risk.
The Endovascular Treatment Devices Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 3.2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.6% in the given forecast period.
Rising consent of endovascular procedures and increasing diagnosis of aortic aneurysms globally are the factors that help to drive the Endovascular Treatment Devices Market.
The global Endovascular Treatment Devices market is segregated on the basis of Application as Clinic, Hospital, and Other. Based on Product the global Endovascular Treatment Devices market is segmented in Thoracic Endovascular Aortic/aneurysm Repair (TEVAR) and Endovascular Aortic Repair (EVAR).
The global Endovascular Treatment Devices market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Endovascular Treatment Devices market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd., Kawasumi Laboratories, Microport Scientific, Medtronic, Nellix Inc. (Subsidiary of Endologix), Terumo Corp., Braile Biomedica, Cardiatis Sa, Altura Medical (Subsidiary Of Lombard Medical), Biflow Medical, and others are among the major players in the global Endovascular Treatment Devices market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The Endovascular Treatment Devices Market has been segmented as below:
Endovascular Treatment Devices Market, By Application
- Clinic
- Hospital
- Other
Endovascular Treatment Devices Market, By Product
- Thoracic Endovascular Aortic/aneurysm Repair (TEVAR)
- Endovascular Aortic Repair (EVAR)
Endovascular Treatment Devices Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Endovascular Treatment Devices Market, By Company
- Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd.
- Kawasumi Laboratories
- Microport Scientific
- Medtronic
- Nellix Inc. (Subsidiary of Endologix)
- Terumo Corp.
- Braile Biomedica
- Cardiatis Sa
- Altura Medical (Subsidiary of Lombard Medical)
- Biflow Medical
The report covers:
- Global Endovascular Treatment Devices market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Endovascular Treatment Devices market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Endovascular Treatment Devices market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Endovascular Treatment Devices market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Endovascular Treatment Devices market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd., Kawasumi Laboratories, Microport Scientific, Medtronic, Nellix Inc. (Subsidiary of Endologix), Terumo Corp., Braile Biomedica, Cardiatis Sa, Altura Medical (Subsidiary of Lombard Medical), Biflow Medical, and others.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Gain detailed insights on the Endovascular Treatment Devices industry trends
- Find complete analysis on the market status
- Identify the Endovascular Treatment Devices market opportunities and growth segments
- Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios
- Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
1.1 Key Insights
1.2 Report Overview
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Stakeholders
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
- Endovascular Treatment Devices Market, By Application
- Endovascular Treatment Devices Market, By Product
- Endovascular Treatment Devices Market, By Geography
- Competitive Insights
- Company Profiles
9.1 Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd.
9.1.1 Company Overview
9.1.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.1.3 Financial Overview
9.1.4 Recent Developments
9.2 Kawasumi Laboratories
9.2.1 Company Overview
9.2.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.2.3 Financial Overview
9.2.4 Recent Developments
9.3 Microport Scientific
9.3.1 Company Overview
9.3.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.3.3 Financial Overview
9.3.4 Recent Developments
9.4 Medtronic
9.4.1 Company Overview
9.4.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.4.3 Financial Overview
9.4.4 Recent Developments
9.5 Nellix Inc. (Subsidiary Of Endologix)
9.5.1 Company Overview
9.5.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.5.3 Financial Overview
9.5.4 Recent Developments
9.6 Terumo Corp.
9.6.1 Company Overview
9.6.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.6.3 Financial Overview
9.6.4 Recent Developments
9.7 Braile Biomedica
9.7.1 Company Overview
9.7.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.7.3 Financial Overview
9.7.4 Recent Developments
9.8 Cardiatis Sa
9.8.1 Company Overview
9.8.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.8.3 Financial Overview
9.8.4 Recent Developments
9.9 Altura Medical (Subsidiary Of Lombard Medical)
9.9.1 Company Overview
9.9.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.9.3 Financial Overview
9.9.4 Recent Developments
9.10 Biflow Medical
9.10.1 Company Overview
9.10.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.10.3 Financial Overview
9.10.4 Recent Developments
