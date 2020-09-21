Endovascular Treatment Devices Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

The rising geriatric population globally is going to drive the market. Acquiring various diseases by elderly people are at high risk.

The Endovascular Treatment Devices Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 3.2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.6% in the given forecast period.

Rising consent of endovascular procedures and increasing diagnosis of aortic aneurysms globally are the factors that help to drive the Endovascular Treatment Devices Market.

The global Endovascular Treatment Devices market is segregated on the basis of Application as Clinic, Hospital, and Other. Based on Product the global Endovascular Treatment Devices market is segmented in Thoracic Endovascular Aortic/aneurysm Repair (TEVAR) and Endovascular Aortic Repair (EVAR).

The global Endovascular Treatment Devices market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Endovascular Treatment Devices market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd., Kawasumi Laboratories, Microport Scientific, Medtronic, Nellix Inc. (Subsidiary of Endologix), Terumo Corp., Braile Biomedica, Cardiatis Sa, Altura Medical (Subsidiary Of Lombard Medical), Biflow Medical, and others are among the major players in the global Endovascular Treatment Devices market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Endovascular Treatment Devices Market has been segmented as below:

Endovascular Treatment Devices Market, By Application

Clinic

Hospital

Other

Endovascular Treatment Devices Market, By Product

Thoracic Endovascular Aortic/aneurysm Repair (TEVAR)

Endovascular Aortic Repair (EVAR)

Endovascular Treatment Devices Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Endovascular Treatment Devices Market, By Company

Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd.

Kawasumi Laboratories

Microport Scientific

Medtronic

Nellix Inc. (Subsidiary of Endologix)

Terumo Corp.

Braile Biomedica

Cardiatis Sa

Altura Medical (Subsidiary of Lombard Medical)

Biflow Medical

