Endoscopy Market Size, Share 2020 Growth Analysis, Share, Demand By Regions, Types And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2024| Says Market Research Engine

Endoscopy is a tool which has changed the view point of detecting diseases and the way surgical procedures had been completed formerly, with least invasion and are gaining interest throughout the globe. It consists of approaches which can be price-powerful ensuing in much less complications submit surgical operation and minimal scars inside the body. These surgeries reduce the period of stay at the medical institution. The devices consist of endoscopes, visualization structures and operative devices which offers direct insight observation of the organs not like different medical imaging devices. Aged population global are extra susceptible to sicknesses which include gastrointestinal troubles, gastro-esophageal reflux disorder, ophthalmic illnesses, orthopedic illnesses and cancer coupled with the increase in the wide variety of such cases are predicted to assist in the market growth for endoscopic gadgets.

The Global Endoscopy Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 41.0 billion by 2024 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 6% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Olympus Corporation, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Karl Storz GmbH, Boston Scientific, Inc., CovidienPlc, Stryker Corporation, Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical System), Cook Medical Incorporated, Conmed Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Smith and Nephew, Inc., and Richard Wolf GmbH.. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Endoscopy Market is segmented on the lines of its product, application and regional. Product segmentation is further classified into operative devices, endoscope and visualization systems. Operative devices segmentation covers energy systems, operative hand instruments, suction/irrigation systems, access devices and others such as insufflation devices, wound protectors and snares. Endoscope is classified into rigid endoscope, capsule endoscope, flexible endoscope and robot assisted endoscope. Visualization systems segmentation covers standard definition (SD) visualization systems, ultrasound devices, and high definition (HD) visualization systems. Based on application segmentation it covers gastrointestinal surgeries, ENT surgeries, urology/gynecology surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, laparoscopy surgeries, neuro/spinal surgeries, arthroscopy surgeries and others. The global endoscopy market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The restraining factors of Global Endoscopy Market are as follows:

• Infections cause by endoscopes

• Lack of skilled physician and endoscopists

The major driving factors of Global Endoscopy Market are as follows:

• Technological advancements

• Increasing geriatric population

• Growing number of hospitals

The Global Endoscopy Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Endoscopy Market is Segmented on the lines of Application Analysis, Product Segment Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Gastrointestinal Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Urology/Gynecology Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Laparoscopy Surgeries, Neuro/Spinal Surgeries, Arthroscopy Surgeries and Others.

By Product Segment Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Operative Devices its covers Energy Systems, Operative Hand Instruments, Suction/Irrigation Systems, Access Devices & Others (Insufflation Devices, Wound Protectors, Snares). Endoscope its covers Rigid Endoscope, Capsule Endoscope, Flexible Endoscope & Robot Assisted Endoscope. Visualization Systems its covers Standard Definition (SD) Visualization Systems, Ultrasound Devices & High Definition (HD) Visualization Systems. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Endoscopy Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Global Endoscopy and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Endoscopy Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

1) Obtain the most up to date information available on all Global Endoscopy Market.

2) Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

3) Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Global Endoscopy Market data.

4) Assess your competitor’s refining portfolio and its evolution.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Global Endoscopy Equipment Market, By Product

7 Endoscopy Equipment Market, By Application

8 Global Endoscopy Equipment Market, By End User

9 Pricing Assessment of Endoscopy Devices

10 Global Endoscopy Equipment Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profile

12.1 Ethicon, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

12.2 Olympus Corporation

12.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

12.4 Karl Storz GmbH & Co.Kg

12.5 Medtronic PLC

12.6 Stryker Corporation

12.7 Boston Scientific Corporation

12.8 Pentax Medical (Hoya Corporation)

12.9 Smith & Nephew PLC

12.10 Richard Wolf GmbH

12.11 Cook Medical Incorporated

