Endoscopy Devices Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2019-2027

Endoscopy is a process in which a flexible tube is been attached by a tiny camera with the help of that the doctors examine the patients inner body parts. Endoscopy is process of looking inside the body because of various medical reasons by directly inserting endoscopes into the organs. The acceptance of endoscopy is on the increase, led by the benefits offered by minimally invasive categories. Capsule endoscopy is one of the fastest rising among all the endoscope product types. The high predominance of gastrointestinal disorders like ulcers, crohn’s disease, inflammatory bowel disease and other diseases in the colon are growing the use of endoscopy devices.

The Global endoscopy devices market is expected to exceed more than US$ 38.50 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Olympus Corporation, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Karl Storz GmbH, Boston Scientific, Inc., Covidien Plc, Stryker Corporation, Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical System), Cook Medical Incorporated, Conmed Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Smith and Nephew, Inc., and Richard Wolf GmbH.. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The global endoscopy devices market is segmented on the lines of its product, application and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers endoscopy and visualization equipment. Endoscopy is further segmented into rigid endoscopes, robot assisted endoscopes, surgical endoscopes, capsule endoscope and flexible endoscope. Under visualization equipment segmentation it covers transmitters and receivers, endoscopic light sources, video processors and converters, endoscopic cameras and other visualization devices. The application segmentation covers laryngoscopy, otoscopy, mediastinoscopy, bronchoscopy, urology endoscopy, obstetrics/ gynecology endoscopy, arthoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy laparoscopy and others such as rhinoscopy, thoracoscopy and neuroendoscophy.The global endoscopy devices marketon geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various global endoscopy devices market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1)An overview of the global market for global endoscopy devices market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for endoscopy devices .

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of global endoscopy devices market are as follows:

Rising awareness for minimally invasive surgeries

Increasing geriatric population

High frequency of diseases which needs endoscopy for diagnosis and treatment procedures

Technological advancements

The restraints factors of endoscopy devices market are as follows:

The lack of skillful technicians and infections acquired from unsterilized endoscopes

The Global Endoscopy devices Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Endoscopy devices Market is Segmented on the lines of Application Analysis, Product Segment Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Laryngoscopy, Otoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Obstetrics/ Gynecology Endoscopy, Arthoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Laparoscopy and Others (rhinoscopy, thoracoscopy, neuroendoscophy).

By Product Segment Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Endoscopes its covers Rigid Endoscopes, Robot assisted endoscopes, Surgical endoscopes, Capsule endoscope & Flexible endoscope. Visualization equipment its covers Transmitters and receivers, Endoscopic light sources, Video processors and converters, Endoscopic Cameras & Other visualization devices. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Global Endoscopy Equipment Market, By Product

7 Endoscopy Equipment Market, By Application

8 Global Endoscopy Equipment Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Clinics

8.4 Other End Users

9 Pricing Assessment of Endoscopy Devices

10 Global Endoscopy Equipment Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profile

12.1 Ethicon, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

12.2 Olympus Corporation

12.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

12.4 Karl Storz GmbH & Co.Kg

12.5 Medtronic PLC

12.6 Stryker Corporation

12.7 Boston Scientific Corporation

12.8 Pentax Medical (Hoya Corporation)

12.9 Smith & Nephew PLC

12.10 Richard Wolf GmbH

12.11 Cook Medical Incorporated

