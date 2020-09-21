Endoscope Reprocessing Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2026

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Endoscope Reprocessing Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Endoscope Reprocessing Market is segmented on the lines of its product, end-user and regional. Based on product type segmentation it covers high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents and wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope preprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges). Based on end-user it covers hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers).

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Endoscope Reprocessing Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Endoscope Reprocessing Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report includeMedivators Inc., Olympus Corp., STERIS Plc., Getinge Group, Hoya Group, Laboratoires Anios, Custom Ultrasonics, Inc., SciCan Ltd (Sanavis Group), Shinva Medical Instrument co., Ltd., ARC Healthcare Solutions Inc., Antonio Matachana SA, Choyang Medical Industry Ltd., DGM Pharma-Apparate Handel Ag, MMM Medical Equipment UK LTD, Medonica Co. Ltd., Belimed AG (Metall Zug), Steelco S.P.A, and Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc. amongst others. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Endoscope Reprocessing Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 2.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.5% in the given forecast period.

The Endoscope Reprocessing Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market this market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, End-user Type, Regional Analysis.

By Product Type is segmented on the basis of High-Level Disinfectants & Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, Single-Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, Double-Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems, Endoscope Tracking Systems, Advantages of Endoscope Tracking Systems and Other Products. By End-user Type this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End Users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers).

By Regional Analysis this market this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Endoscope Reprocessing Market are as follows:

High Risk of Infections related to Improper Sterilization of Endoscopes

Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants By Government Bodies Worldwide

Rising variety of Hospitals and Growing Hospital Investments in scrutiny Instruments

Rising Prevalence of Diseases that need endoscopy Procedures

The restraining factors of Endoscope Reprocessing Market­ are as follows:

High price of scrutiny Procedures & Reprocessing instrumentation and restricted Reimbursements in Developing Countries

Issues relating to the security of Reprocessed Instruments

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Market Research Tactics

3 Market Summary

4 Quality Market Insights

5 Endoscope Reprocessing Market Overview

6 Regulatory Market Synopsis

7 Endoscope Reprocessing Market, By Product Type

8 Endoscope Reprocessing Market, By End-user Type

9 Endoscope Reprocessing Market, By Geographic Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest Of The World

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Leadership Analysis

10.4 Competitive Benchmarking

10.4.1 Strength Of The Product Portfolio

10.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Advanced Sterilization Products (A Johnson & Johnson Company)

11.2 Cantel Medical

11.3 Laboratories Anios (A Subsidiary of Ecolab Inc.)

11.4 Olympus

11.5 Wassenburg Medical (A Member of Hoya)

11.6 Custom Ultrasonics

11.7 Steris

11.8 Steelco

11.9 Getinge

11.10 Endo-Technik W. Griesat

11.11 BES Decon (A Division of BES Rehab Ltd)

11.12 ARC Healthcare Solutions

11.13 Metrex Research

