Endocrine Testing Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2025

The Endocrine Testing market is segmented on the lines of its Test, Diagnostic technology, End User. The Endocrine Testing market is segmented on the lines of its Test type like Follicle stimulating hormone(FSH) Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Thyroid stimulating Hormone(TSH) Dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEAS) Prolactin Progesterone Insulin Cortisol Testosterone Estradiol(E2) Luteinizing Hormone (LH). The Endocrine Testing market is segmented on the lines of its Diagnostic Technology as ImmunoassayClinical ChemistryMonoclonal and Polyclonal AntibodyTandem Mass Spectroscopy.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/endocrine-testing-market

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthcare, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, bioMerieux, Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories and others. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The global opportunity in endocrine testing market was worth US$ 6.1 billion. Rising at a CAGR of 8.50% between 2018 and 2024, it is likely to increase to US$ 13.50 billion by 2024.

Endocrinology is a science of the study of Endocrine glands its structure and functions. The Endocrine glands consists of pituitary glands, thyroid glands, adrenal glands and pancreas. The Endocrine glands secrete hormones directly into the main blood stream and help in the normal body functions. The endocrine tests help in detecting the deviations in the secretion of the hormones which is helpful to understand the disorders like infertility, menopause, thyroid dysfunction.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of Endocrine Testing market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Endocrine Testing market is segmented on the lines of its End User as

HospitalsPhysicians OfficesHealth Care CentersCommercial Laboratories

The Endocrine Testing market geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The endocrine testing market is segmented as follows:

The Endocrine testing market is Segmented on the lines of Market by Test, Market by Diagnostic Technology, Market by End User and Market by Geography. Market by Test this market is segmented on the basis of Follicle stimulating hormone(FSH), Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG), Thyroid Stimulating Hormone(TSH), Dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEAS), Prolactin, Progesterone, Insulin, Cortisol, Testosterone, Estradiol(E2) and Luteinizing Hormone (LH). Market by Diagnostic Technology this market is segmented on the basis of Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry, Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibody and Tandem Mass Spectroscopy.

Market by End User this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals sector, Physicians Offices sector, Health Care Centers sector and Commercial Laboratories sector. Market by Geography this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

Reasons to buy this Report:

1) Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned endocrine testing market globally.

2) Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

3) Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Endocrine Testing market industry and unit capacity data.

4) Assess your competitor’s refining portfolio and its evolution.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Endocrine Testing and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Endocrine Testing market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Endocrine Testing market are as follows:

The occurrences of endocrine disorders are increasing these days such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, and infertility.

The advancement of the technology

Increasing health care awareness.

The restraints factors of Endocrine testing market are as follows:

The high cost of development of the technology.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/endocrine-testing-market

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 INTRODUCTION

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Segmentation – By Tests

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation – By Diagnostic Technology

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation – By End User

6.1 Global Hospitals Market Revenue, 2013-2023 (US$ Mn)

6.2 Global Commercial Laboratories Market Revenue, 2013-2023 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Global Ambulatory Care Centers Market Revenue, 2013-2023 (US$ Mn)

6.4 Global Home Based tests Market Revenue, 2013-2023 (US$ Mn)

6.5 Global Physician Offices Market Revenue, 2013-2023 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 7 Market Segmentation – By Geography

Chapter 8 Recommendations

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Abbott Laboratories

9.2 AB Sciex Pte. Ltd.

9.3 Agilent Technologies

9.4 Biomedical Diagnostics

9.5 bioMerieux SA

9.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

9.7 DiaSorin S.p.A.

9.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.9 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Lab Corp)

9.10 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

9.11 Quest Diagnostics

9.12 Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG)

9.13 Sysmex Corporation

9.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Electrosurgery Market is Expected to Grow US$ 5 Billion By 2022

Electrophysiology Market Size Will Exceed US$ 8 Billion by 2024

Europe Drug Delivery Market is Determined to Cross US$ 536 Billion By 2024

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/