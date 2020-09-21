Emergency medical services (EMS) Products Market Study Report (2020-2026), Competitive Analysis, Proposal Strategy, Potential Targets, Assessment And Recommendations | Market Research Engine

The EMS Products Market is segmented on the lines of its type, application, end user and regional. Based on type it covers Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation Systems, Wound Care Consumables, Patient Monitoring Systems, Patient Handling Equipment, Infection Control Supplies, Personal Protection Equipment and Other EMS Products. Based on application it covers Cardiac Care, Trauma Injuries, Respiratory Care, Oncology and Other Applications. Based on end user it covers Hospitals and Trauma Centres, Ambulatory Surgical Centres and Other End Users. The EMS Products Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The EMS Products Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 28 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6% in the given forecast period.

Emergency medical services (EMS), also referred to as ambulance services or paramedical services, are an emergency service who treat diseases and injuries that need a pressing medical response, providing out-of-hospital treatment and transport to definitive care.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report Cardinal Health, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Asahi Kasei Corporation, 3M, BD, Philips Healthcare, Smiths Medical, Smith & Nephew, C. R. Bard, Inc and B. Braun. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of EMS Products Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Factors driving the expansion of this market include high demand for emergency care, increasing incidence of trauma injuries, and growing investments by government bodies on attention infrastructure development (including the institution of and enhancements in emergency care infrastructure). However, product recollects and also the high price of emergency instrumentality are factors possible to restrain the expansion of this market to a definite extent.

The major driving factors of EMS Products Market are as follows:

High Demand for Emergency Care

Increasing Incidence of Trauma Injuries

The major restraints factors of EMS Products Market are as follows:

High Cost of Emergency Equipment

The EMS Products Market has been segmented as below:

The Global EMS Products Market this market is segmented on the basis of Application, Type, End User and Regional Analysis.

By Application this market is segmented on the basis of Cardiac Care, Respiratory Care, Oncology, Trauma Injuries and Other Applications. By Type this market is segmented on the basis of Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation Systems, Patient Handling Equipment, Infection Control Supplies, Personal Protection Equipment, Wound Care Consumables, Patient Monitoring Systems and Other EMS Products. By End User this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals and Trauma Centres, Ambulatory Surgical Centres and Other End Users. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

An overview of the global market for EMS Products Market and related technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for EMS Products Market.

Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology Summary with Insights Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Industry Trends

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

EMS Products Market Analysis, By Type EMS Products Market Analysis, By Application EMS Products Market Analysis, By End User EMS Products Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

10.1 Philips Healthcare

10.2 Smiths Medical

10.3 Smith & Nephew

10.4 Medtronic

10.5 Johnson & Johnson

10.6 3M

10.7 BD

10.8 C. R. Bard, Inc.

10.9 Cardinal Health

10.10 Stryker Corporation

10.11 GE Healthcare

10.12 Asahi Kasei Corporation

10.13 B. Braun

