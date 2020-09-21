Electrosurgery Market research gain impetus due to the growing demand over (2020 – 2027)

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Olympus Corporation, Ethicon, Inc., Boston Scientific, Covidienplc, ATMOS Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, Smith and Nephew, Parkell Inc. and Bovie Medical Corporation. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Electrosurgery Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 5.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4% in the given forecast period.

The Global Electrosurgery Market is segmented on the lines of its product, type of surgery and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical instruments, electrosurgical instruments & accessories, electrosurgical accessories and argon and smoke management systems. Electrosurgical instruments are further classified into bipolar electrosurgical instruments and monopolar electrosurgical instruments. Electrosurgical accessories contains cords, cables, and adapters, patient return electrodes or dispersive electrodes and others such as foot switches, carts, and tip cleaners. Based on type of surgery it covers general surgeries, urological surgeries, gynecological surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, neurosurgeries and other surgeries. The Global Electrosurgery Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Electrosurgical strategies are used in a many medical disciplines such as urology, gastroenterology, pneumology, abdominal surgery, gynecology, general surgery, and others. High unmet want for minimally invasive surgical procedures affords big scope for increase as electrosurgery unearths utility in most of the important surgical methods, such as cutting, devitalization, coagulation, and thermofusion. Electrosurgical procedures can be simply executes in a workplace placing, therefore use of electrosurgical devices is predicted to witness widespread boom over the forecast duration.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Electrosurgery Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The restraining factors of Global Electrosurgery Market are as follows:

Healthcare developments in the U.S.

Frequent product recalls

Risks related With electrosurgical procedures

Market players are experiencing pressure of pricing

Cut throat competition in the market

The major driving factors of Global Electrosurgery Market are as follows:

Technical development in electrosurgical instruments

Increasing number of cosmetic, medical and plastic surgeries

Growing requirement for simply invasive surgeries

Increasing number of ambulatory surgery centers

Increasing number of age related surgeries

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Electrosurgery and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Electrosurgery Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Global Electrosurgery Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Electrosurgery Market is Segmented on the lines of Type of surgery Analysis, Product Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Type of surgery Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of General Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cosmetic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Neurosurgeries and Other Surgeries [ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat), Dermatology, and Ophthalmic Surgeries].

By Product Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Electrosurgical Generators, Electrosurgical Instruments its covers Bipolar Electrosurgical Instruments & Monopolar Electrosurgical Instruments. Electrosurgical Instruments & Accessories, Electrosurgical Accessories its covers Cords, Cables, and Adapters, Patient Return Electrodes or Dispersive Electrodes & Others (Foot Switches, Carts, and Tip Cleaners). And Argon and Smoke Management Systems. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Global Electrosurgery Market, By Product

8 Global Electrosurgery Market, By Type of Surgery

9 Electrosurgery Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Medtronic PLC

11.3 Olympus Corporation

11.4 Conmed Corporation

11.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.6 Johnson & Johnson

11.7 Bovie Medical Corporation

11.8 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

11.9 Applied Medical Resources Corporation

11.10 Megadyne Medical Products, Inc.

11.11 Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg

