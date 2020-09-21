Electroencephalography Devices Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2026

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Natus Medical, Inc.; Electrical Geodesics, Inc.; Medtronic; NeuroWave Systems, Inc.; Compumedics Ltd.; Noraxon U.S.A., Inc.; Cadwell Laboratories, Inc., and Nihon Kohden America, Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Electroencephalography Devices Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 1.50 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.5% in the given forecast period.

The Global Electroencephalography Devices Market is segmented on the lines of its product, type, end-use and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers 8-channel EEG, 21-channel EEG, 25-channel EEG, 32-channel EEG, 40-channel EEG, Multichannel EEG. Based on type segmentation it covers standalone devices, portable devices. Based on end-use segmentation it covers hospitals, diagnostics centers, others. The Global Electroencephalography Devices Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Electroencephalography Devices Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Electroencephalography (EEG) is a system to record electrical action produced by the human brain. EEG alludes to the recording of the mind’s unconstrained electrical action over some period of time. EEG technology is also now a day used in different sectors like neuromarketing, artistic expression and gaming etc. Developing interest for proficient brain behavior devices is driving device advancement and reinforcing the development of the worldwide EEG devices market. Different issues related with inefficient working of the brain, which can be analyzed utilizing EEG devices which covers tumors, confusion, coma and strokes among others. There are different models available in the market out of which portable EEG will be a common device used by most of the companies globally to target their market share in the electroencephalography device market.

The Global Electroencephalography Devices Market has been segmented as below:

By End-Use Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals sector, Diagnostics centers sector and Others sector. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

The restraining factors of Global Electroencephalography Devices Market are as follows:

Restrictions of EEG devices

Reimbursement Policies are inefficient

Complex Procedure and high cost of EEG devices

Scarcity of trained professionals

Strict Regulatory Guidelines

The major driving factors of Global Electroencephalography Devices Market are as follows:

Growing incidence of neurological disorders

Increasing investment in R&D and new product development

Technological advancement

Growing geriatric population

Growing knowledge of Neurodegenerative Disorders

Demand for EEG devices in hospitals and diagnostics centers

