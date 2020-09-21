Coronary Stent Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

The Coronary Stent Market is segmented on the lines of its mode of delivery, end user, type, material and regional. Based on mode of delivery segmentation it covers balloon-expandable stents, self-expanding stents. Based on end user segmentation it covers hospitals, cardiac centers, ambulatory surgical centers. Based on type segmentation it covers bare-metal stents, drug-eluting stents, and bio absorbable stents. Based on material segmentation it covers metallic stents, cobalt chromium, platinum chromium, nickel titanium, stainless steel, and other stents. The Coronary Stent Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), TERUMO CORPORATION (Japan), STENTYS SA (France), Micro Port Scientific Corporation (China), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Vascular Concepts (India), and Translumina GmbH (Germany). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Coronary Stent Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 11.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.5% in the given forecast period.

A coronary stent is an expanding tube-shaped device utilized to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary heart disease. It is placed in arteries that supply blood to the heart during a process called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). Stents decrease chest pain and have been shown to recover survivability in the event of an acute myocardial infarction. Stents which are covered with prescription ordinarily known as medication eluting stents, these are broadly used to maintain a strategic distance from blockage in the arteries. Many key players in the market are making big investments to create cutting edge stents, for example, Bioresorbable stents and medication filled stents. The worldwide coronary stents market is growing because of occurrence of life style, for example, stoutness and cardiovascular maladies, for example, angina pectoris and ischemic coronary illness particularly in developed nations.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Coronary Stent Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The major driving factors of Coronary Stent Market are as follows:

Growing incidence of coronary artery disease and subsequent development in the amount of PCI procedures

Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds

New technological advancements improving and growing geriatric population

The restraining factors of Coronary Stent Market are as follows:

Availability of option treatment methods for coronary artery disease

Strictrules for product approval

Declining in the cost of stents

Implantation of stents is a complex procedure

The Coronary Stent Market has been segmented as below:

The Coronary Stent Market is Segmented on the lines of Type Analysis, Mode of Delivery Analysis, End User Analysis, Material Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Bare-metal Stents, Drug-eluting Stents and Bio absorbable Stents. By Mode of Delivery Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Balloon-expandable Stents and Self-expanding Stents.

By End User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals sector, Cardiac Centers sector and Ambulatory Surgical Centers sector. By Material Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Metallic Stents, Cobalt Chromium, Platinum Chromium, Nickel Titanium, Stainless Steel and Other Stents. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Coronary Stent Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013, estimates for 2014 and 2015, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Coronary Stent Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Coronary Stent Market, By Type

7 Coronary Stent Market, By Mode of Delivery

8 Coronary Stent Market, By Material

9 Coronary Stent Market, By End User

10 Coronary Stent Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.3.1 Approvals, Product Launches, and Enhancements

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Contracts

11.3.3 Expansions

11.3.4 Acquisitions

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Medtronic PLC

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

12.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

12.5 Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

12.6 Biotronik SE & Co. Kg

12.7 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.8 Terumo Corporation

12.9 Stentys SA

12.10 Microport Scientific Corporation

12.11 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

12.12 Vascular Concepts Limited

12.13 Translumina GmbH

