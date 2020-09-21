CT Scanner Market (2019-2025) with COVID-19 After Effects Analysis by Emerging Trends, Industry Demand, Growth, Key Players

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Accuray Incorporated, Pointnix Co., Ltd.,GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company), Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation,Shimadzu Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Neusoft Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd, PlanmedOy, Koning Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global CT Scanner Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 6.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.5% in the given forecast period.

The Global CT Scanner Market is segmented on the lines of its product, application, end user and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers type of products that are Stationary CT scanners, Portable CT scanners on the application part it covers Human Application and in that Diagnostic Applications, Cardiology Applications, Oncology Applications, Neurology Applications, Other Diagnostic Applications and in that Intra operative Applications, Veterinary Application and Research Application. Further it is segmented on Device Architecture which includes C-arm CT Scanners and O-arm CT Scanners. On technology basis it covers High-slice CT, Mid-slice CT, Low-slice CT, Cone-beam CT (CBCT). The Global CT Scanner Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Computed tomography scan (CT) scan is a basic diagnostic tool in oncology division. The use of (CT) scan is increasing in all the applications and aging population and chronic diseases is the most important factor that drives CT scanner market worldwide. It is utilized to identify cancer, for oncologic analysis follow up and in surveying the lung diseases. In critical cases, CT scan has turned into the essential test for injury, stroke or chest Pain. CT scan imaging is helpful for medical practitioner for taking right decision at the right time with which the patient’s life can be saved. Seeing the conditions obviously has an enormous effect in picking between various treatments alternatives available in the medical field.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global CT Scanner Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The major driving factors of Global CT Scanner Market are as follows:

Knowledge about early intervention and preventive measures is growing among patients

Prevalence of Target Diseases is increasing

Emerging Economies

Multimodal Diagnostic Imaging Systems demand in the market is growing

Innovative technological developments

The restraining factors of Global CT Scanner Market are as follows:

Lack of skilled and well trained healthcare professionals

Modernized CT Scanners adoption is growing

Improper and uncertain reimbursement policy among developing countries

Maintenance and installation cost is high

The Global CT Scanner Market has been segmented as below:

The Global CT Scanner Market is Segmented on the lines of Technology Analysis, Product Type Analysis, Application Analysis, Device Architecture Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Technology Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of High-slice CT, Mid-slice CT, Low-slice CT and Cone-beam CT (CBCT). By Product Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Stationary CT scanners and Portable CT scanners.

By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Human Application, Diagnostic Applications, Cardiology Applications, Oncology Applications, Neurology Applications, Other Diagnostic Applications, Intra operative Applications, Veterinary Application and Research Application. By Device Architecture Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of C-arm CT Scanners and O-arm CT Scanners. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Global CT Scanner Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global CT Scanner Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 CT Scanner Market, By Type

7 CT Scanner Market, By Device Architecture

8 CT Scanner Market, By Technology

9 CT Scanner Market, By Application

10 CT Scanner Market, By End User

11 Global CT Scanner Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Global CT Scanner Market

12.2.1 Market Ranking (As of 2016)

12.2.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2017)

12.2.2.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

12.2.2.2 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2.3 Innovators

12.2.2.4 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.2.5 Emerging Companies

12.2.3 Product Offering Scorecard

12.2.4 Business Strategy Scorecard

13 Company Profiles

13.1 GE Healthcare

13.2 Siemens AG

13.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.4 Toshiba Corporation

13.5 Hitachi Ltd

13.6 Shimadzu Corporation

13.7 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

13.8 Neusoft Corporation

13.9 Medtronic PLC

13.10 Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., Ltd.

13.11 Accuray Incorporated

13.12 Planmed Oy

13.13 Koning Corporation

13.14 Carestream Health, Inc.

13.15 Pointnix Co., Ltd.

