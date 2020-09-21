Crutches Market Application Segment Projected to be the Most Attractive Segment

The Crutches market is expected to exceed more than US$ 1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4% in the given forecast period.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Crutches Market Size By Application (Hospital, Home Health), By Type (Underarm Crutches, Forearm Crutches, Tetrapod Crutches), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as increase in incidents of accidents occurring across globe that lead to disability, rise in prevalence of lifelong disabilities, and technology advancements in the area of medical crutches. However, problems associated with ergonomics of crutches restrict the growth of the market.

Crutches are a type of mobility aid that facilitate the transfer of weight from the legs to the upper body of an individual. These are used by people who are affected with short-term injuries to chronic disabilities.

The global Crutches market is segregated on the basis of Application as Hospital, Home Health, and Others. Based on Type the global Crutches market is segmented in Underarm Crutches, Forearm Crutches, and Tetrapod Crutches.

The global Crutches market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Crutches market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Cardinal Health, Home Medical Products, New York Millennium Pharmaceutical, AMG Medical, BREG, Chinesport, Dr.Med, Mikirad, Ossenberg, and others are among the major players in the global Crutches market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Crutches Market has been segmented as below:

Crutches Market, By Application

Hospital

Home Health

Others

Crutches Market, By Type

Underarm Crutches

Forearm Crutches

Tetrapod Crutches

Crutches Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Crutches Market, By Company

Cardinal Health

Home Medical Products

New York Millennium Pharmaceutical

AMG Medical

BREG

Chinesport

Dr.Med

Mikirad

Ossenberg

