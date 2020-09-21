Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market to Register Impressive Growth Rate as Demand Rambles During Lockdown

The Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is segmented on the lines of its product, material, application and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers CMF distraction, temporomandibular joint, thoracic fixation, bone graft substitute, metal facial (MF) plate and screw fixation. Based on application segmentation it covers neurosurgery and ENT, orthognathic and dental, plastic surgery. Based on material segmentation it covers bioabsorbable CMF devices, metal CMF devices, ceramic CMF devices. The Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 2.50 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.6% in the given forecast period.

The orthopedic surgery that deals with all the aspects of skull, jaws, neck and facial disorder is the branch of Craniomaxillofacial (CMF). More and more people are obtaining craniomaxillofacial surgeries due to increasing awareness of Craniomaxillofacial devices and its benefits. Rising rate of street accidents because of urbanization and industrialization and rising interest for powerful reconstructive surgeries are relied upon to empower positive CMF device industry growth. Expanding commonness of facial fractures is relied upon to come about principally from combat sports. Nose and teeth represent the most harmed body parts and along these lines require more consideration relating to avoidance measures. There exists huge interest for more craniomaxillofacial inserts attributable to expanding pervasiveness of facial fractures and cracks. Moreover Raising awareness and knowledge among consumers or end users are one of the key contributing variables for the market growth. In addition, developing geriatric population base and rising healthcare expenditure are some important aspects to drive the interest for craniomaxillofacial (CMF) device market.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin L.P., Medtronic Plc., Medartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, TMJ Concepts, Zimmer- Biomet, Inc., OsteoMed L.P., Integra Life Sciences, Kanghui Medical Innovation Co. Ltd., Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The restraining factors of Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market are as follows:

Absence of reimbursement policies

Expensive surgery cost

Dearth of awareness amongst the existing patients

Growing competition in the market

Requires multiple surgeries

The major driving factors of Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market are as follows:

Rising invasive surgery demand

New technological advancement of devices due to greater demand

Growing incidences of Facial & sports fractures prevalence

Activities regarding mergers and acquisitions

Developing economies Offer Significant Opportunities for Expansion

The Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is Segmented on the lines of Material Analysis, Product Analysis, Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Material Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Bioabsorbable CMF devices, Metal CMF devices and Ceramic CMF devices. By Product Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of CMF distraction, Temporomandibular joint, Thoracic Fixation, Bone graft substitute and Metal facial (MF) plate and screw fixation.

By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Neurosurgery and ENT, Orthognathic and dental and Plastic surgery. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Executive Summary

3 Craniomaxillofacial devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4 Craniomaxillofacial Devices: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5 Craniomaxillofacial Devices: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

6 Craniomaxillofacial Devices: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Neurosurgery & ENT

6.2.1 Neurosurgery & ENT market, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

6.3 Orthognathic and Dental Surgery

6.3.1 Orthognathic and dental surgery market, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

6.4 Plastic Surgery

6.4.1 Plastic surgery market, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

7 Craniomaxillofacial Devices: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Material, and Application

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Stryker Corporation

9.2 Medtronic Plc

9.3 KLS Martin L.P.

9.4 Medartis AG

9.5 Johnson & Johnson

9.6 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc

9.7 TMJ Concepts

9.8 Integra Life Sciences

9.9 OsteoMed L.P.

9.10 Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc

9.11 Zimmer-Biomet Inc.

