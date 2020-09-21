Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market Size, Share Growth, Trends, Devices, Applications, Competitive Analysis, Industry Expansion Strategies, By 2027

The global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market is expected to exceed more than US$ 1.50 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.5%. Constantly growing popularity of the minimal invasive (MI) techniques primarily driving cranial fixation and stabilization systems market size. Surging cases of road accidents and fatal head injuries across the globe fuelling the product requirement. Moreover, increasing neurological diseases such as neural infections, stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and other injuries are instigating demand for the cranial fixation and stabilization systems.

Global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market is segmented based on the product as, screws, meshes, skull clamps, horseshoe headrests, accessories, adaptors, arms, and base units. On the basis of material, the global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market is segregated as non-resorbable and resorbable. The report segments global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market based on end-users as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market report covers various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The regional cranial fixation and stabilization systems market is further bifurcated for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

The report scope includes market analysis on regional as well as country level. The report also provides competitive landscape covering company market shares with detailed profiling for major revenue contributing companies.

The global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market report covers detailed study with the underlying influencing factors for the variations in the industry growth trends.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Becton, Terumo Corporation, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Group plc, Teleflex Incorporated, Aesculap, Angio Dynamics, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Boston Scientific, Merit Medical System, OSCOR Inc and Ameco Medical Industries.

Open surgeries are painful and complications associated with the traditional practices require long stays at the hospitals. Therefore, notable shifts from open surgeries towards the MI techniques by the professional healthcare providers are stimulating industry expansion. Lack of healthcare facilities, less awareness in the developing countries and shortages of skilled health care professionals are likely to hinder market growth. Therefore, high surgery cost and limited diagnosis of neurological diseases due to ill-equipped healthcare facilities will hamper industry share.

Competitive Rivalry

