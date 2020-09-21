Purifed Isophthalic Acid Market 2019 Massive Growth, Size, Industry Share, Trends Analysis, End Users Industries and Forecast Report to 2025

The global Purifed Isophthalic Acid market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Purifed Isophthalic Acid market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Purifed Isophthalic Acid market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Purifed Isophthalic Acid market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eastman

Perstorp

Lotte Chemical

British Petroleum (BP)

Total Petrochemicals

A.G. International Chemical Company Inc (Agic)

Cepsa

Exxonmobil

Formosa Chemicals

Koch Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Samsung Total Petrochemicals

Versalis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Purity 99%

Purity 99.5%

Other

Segment by Application

PET Copolymer Resins

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Alkyd or Polyester Surface Coating Resins

Amorphous Polyamide Resins

Adhesives

Other

Each market player encompassed in the Purifed Isophthalic Acid market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

Why Choose Purifed Isophthalic Acid Market Report?