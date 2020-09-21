Anti-Caking Agent Market To Enhance Product Quality Of Foods And Fertilizers – Global Anti-Caking Agent Market To Expand With A Robust CAGR By 2028

Research Nester released a report titled “Anti-Caking Agent Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global anti-caking agent market in terms of market segmentation by type, source, application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Anti-caking agent is an additive placed in powdered or granulated products to prevent the formation of lumps and ease packaging, transport, and usage. Owing to increasing demand for better quality products in segment such as food, feed and, fertilizers as well as utilization of anti-caking agent to aid moisture and air absorption in enhancing the shelf-life of food materials, the anti-caking agent market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is segmented by application into food products, feed, agricultural fertilizers, industrial chemicals, catalyst and others. On the basis of application, the segment for food products is anticipated to hold the leading share in the anti-caking agent market. This can be attributed to immense application of anti-caking agent in food products such as seasoning, dairy products, bakery, condiments, sauces, soups and desserts along with its key functionalities for increasing shelf life and improving consistency and quality in food industry.

Regionally, the anti-caking agent market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in Europe is predicted to hold the largest share on account of the rising demand of anti-caking agent for several application in processed foods products, as well as for the presence of leading market players in the region.

Increasing Demand for Better Quality Food Products and Good Absorbing Properties to Boost the Market Growth

There has been a robust growth in demand for processed and packaged food owing to increasing consumer inclination towards enhanced and better quality of food products. This has resulted in huge requirement of food coating ingredients that provides convenience in transportation, storage and consumption which has further led to high demand of anti-caking agent. Additionally, the versatile properties of anti-caking agents help in absorbing water or oil from entering the food packaging and facilitates in enhancing the texture as well as increases shelf-life. Such a factor is anticipated to increase the market growth over the forecast period.

However, adverse side-effects and restrictions by regulatory bodies in using anti-caking agents only to a limited quantity is estimated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global anti-caking agent market which includes company profiling of BASF SE (ETR: BAS), Solvay (EBR: SOLB), PQ Corporation (NYSE:PQG), Evonik Industries AG (ETR: EVK), Agropur US, Kao Corporation (TSE:4452), PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG), Brenntag AG (ETR: BNR), Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) and Sweetener Supply Corporation. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global anti-caking agent market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

