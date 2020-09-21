Clinical Laboratory Services Market 2020 Global Industry Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Demand, Key Manufacturers and 2027 Forecast Report| | DaVita Inc., Eurofins Scientific, UNILABS, SYNLAB International GmbH, MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc., Sonic Healthcare

Latest study released by DBMR on Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size, Share, Growth Industry Report with more than 220 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in “Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market research”, so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market predicted until 2027. Clinical Laboratory Services Rotor Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Clinical Laboratory Services Rotor Market Research Report provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Clinical Laboratory Services Market is growing with a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 217,941.33 million by 2027 from USD 134,692.52 million in 2019.

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for clinical laboratory services in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market leader Siemens Healthineers AG accounts an estimated market share of approximately 5% to 10%. The sales revenue of Siemens Healthineers AG has increased by 2.68% to generate sales revenue of USD 16,279.03 million 2019 as compared to 2018. According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for clinical laboratory services in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market leader Siemens Healthineers AG accounts an estimated market share of approximately 40% of market share in the Americas. Siemens Healthineers AG is a worldwide leading provider of healthcare solutions and services, in more than 180 countries all over the world and additionally the company is continuously involved in the innovation its portfolio of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and in laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine products and services. The clinical laboratory services revenue of Siemens Healthineers AG has increased by 4%. Siemens Healthineers is also involved in development of its digital health services and enterprise services.

By Specialty (Clinical Chemistry Testing, Hematology Testing, Microbiology Testing, Immunology Testing, Drugs of Abuse Testing, Cytology Testing, Genetic Testing)

By Provider (Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent & Reference Laboratories, Nursing and Physician Office-Based Laboratories)

By Application (Bioanalytical & Lab Chemistry Services, Drug Development Related Services, Drug Discovery Related Services, Toxicology Testing Services, Cell & Gene Therapy Related Services, Preclinical & Clinical Trial Related Services, Other Clinical Laboratory Services)

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holding

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA)

DaVita Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

UNILABS

SYNLAB International GmbH

MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc.

Sonic Healthcare

ACM Global Laboratories

amedes Group

LifeLabs

Alere (A Subsidiary of Abbott)

Charles River

Siemens Healthineers AG

BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

KingMed Diagnostics

Genomic Health

In September 2019, Spectra Laboratories announced to construct a 200,000 square foot facility in Southaven’s Stateline Business Park. More than 300 workers would check samples to assess the quality of the patients ‘ kidneys there. Quick distribution of test results by the agency, allowing patients to access the specific care they need in a timely manner. This expansion increases the productivity of the company which increases their market share.

In September 2018, DaVita Kidney Care, a subsidiary of DaVita Inc., a leading provider of kidney care services, announced the completion of a 150,000 square-foot facility of DaVita Laboratories, a clinical laboratory servicing the DaVita dialysis clinics and their clients. This expansion will increase the market value .of the company.

Global clinical laboratory services market is segmented of the basis of specialty, provider and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on specialty, the market is segmented into clinical chemistry testing, microbiology testing, hematology testing, immunology testing, cytology testing, genetic testing and drugs of abuse testing. The clinical chemistry testing segment is dominating the market due to the growing cases of chronic diseases such as liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders which are increasing the demand to use clinical chemistry services. Additionally, the increasing demand of point of care testing solutions which is used for the fast diagnosis of the disease is expected to help the market to growth significantly.

Rising demand of clinical laboratory services across the world is one of the prominent factors for increasing demand of clinical chemistry testing. For instance, yearly in the U.K., the usually citizen has 14 tests completed by a laboratory specialist. However in the U.S., laboratory testing is the only highest-volume medical activity and approximately 13,000 million tests are performed per year. Hence, this factor has led the patients to shift towards clinical chemistry testing because it offers a wide range of tests which are performed in the clinical laboratory testing. In the current scenario the technological advancements boost the patients’ reach to laboratory testing, which is becoming gradually more precise and affordable. For instance, point-of-care testing (POCT) is regularly applied in hospitals and other healthcare practices, so the patients not need to travel to the clinical laboratories for testing. The increasing use of point-of-care testing has reduced demand tests which are conventionally executed at industry laboratories.

Rising demand of early and accurate disease diagnosis across the globe is one of the prominent factors for an upsurge demand of clinical laboratory services. For instance, in 2018, World Health Organization projected that projected that an estimated 1.8 million new cases and almost 861,000 deaths occur due to colorectal cancer (CRC). This factor has increased the number of clinical laboratories around the globe as Delays in accessing cancer care are very common in the late-stage presentation, especially in lower vulnerable populations and resource settings.

Based on provider, the market is segmented into independent & reference laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, nursing and physician office-based laboratories. The hospital-based laboratories segment is dominating the market due to increasing cases of injuries in the hospitals which leads to the high patient volumes and high test demand. Additionally, the rising inclination of retail clinics for disease monitoring is expected to positively impact in the demand of hospital-based laboratories. Competences of hospitals for acquiring novel technologies and hiring of trained professionals in the disease testing units has created an opportunity for the highest revenue generation. Additionally, the clinical labs are more crucial part of any hospital.

