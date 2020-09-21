Contrast Media Injectors Market Size 2025 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price Trends And More

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Mallinckrodt, Guerbet SA, Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG., Medtron AG and NemotoKyorindo Co. Ltd.. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Contrast Media Injectors Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 1.50 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5% in the given forecast period.

The Global Contrast Media Injectors Market is segmented on the lines of its product, service, software, type and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers CT injectors, MRI injectors, cardiology injectors. Based on end user segmentation it covers hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostics centers. The Global Contrast Media Injectors Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Worldwide market for contrast media injectors is boosting by the reliable rise in the demand for imaging systems, for example, CT scans and MRI scans, which results in need for technologically advanced contrast media injectors. A radio-opaque contrast media is injected into the human body in order to see and highlight certain parts of the body. With the use of Contrast Media substances which intensifies the visibility of tissues that helps in showing more accurate diagnostic treatment for the patient. This contrast media helps radiologists in precisely translating the pictures and furthermore encourages them to analyze the normal and abnormal states of the body. The market for contrast media injectors is growing because of expanded knowledge and information among individuals with respect to pre-analysis of illness. Due to negative reactions by the use of contrast media injectors and high cost of latest technology could hinder the development of the contrast media injectors market. The lack of skilled workforce could also lead to hamper the growth of this sector. Neuroimaging methodologies are appropriate for neurological examinations, for example, intracranial drain, cerebrum wounds, and tumors, in this manner representing the expansion in the use of contrast media injectors.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Contrast Media Injectors Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Global Contrast Media Injectors Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Contrast Media Injectors Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Global Contrast Media Injectors Market are as follows:

Enhance prevalence of chronic diseases

Growing number of public and private diagnostic centers

Growing geriatric population

Solutions enabled for contrast media injectors

The restraining factors of Global Contrast Media Injectors Market are as follows:

Expensive of products and non-availability of devices

Risks of reactions related With Contrast Media Injectors

Objections to use and adopt new technology

The Global Contrast Media Injectors Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Contrast Media Injectors Market is Segmented on the lines of End user Analysis, Product Type Analysis and Regional Analysis. By End user Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals sector, Ambulatory Surgical Centers sector and Diagnostics Centers sector.

By Product Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of CT Injectors, MRI Injectors and Cardiology Injectors. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Global Contrast Media Injectors Market, by Type

5 Global Contrast Media Injectors Market, by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Global Contrast Media Injectors Market Revenue, by Application, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

5.2 Comparative Analysis: Global Contrast Media Injectors Market, by Application, 2012 – 2020 (Value %)

5.3 Cardiology

5.3.1 Global Cardiology Application Market Revenue, 2012- 2020 (USD Million)

5.4 Neurology

5.4.1 Global Neurology Application Market Revenue, 2012- 2020 (USD Million)

5.5 Oncology

5.5.1 Global Oncology Application Market Revenue, 2012- 2020 (USD Million)

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Global Others Application Market Revenue, 2012- 2020 (USD Million)

6 Global Contrast Media injectors Market, by Geography

7 Recommendations

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

8.2 Guerbet Group

8.3 Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

8.4 Medrad, Inc.

8.5 MEDTRON AG

8.6 Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.

8.7 ulrich Medical GmbH & Co. KG

8.8 VIVID IMAGING Technologies

