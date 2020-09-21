Contrast Agents Market 2020 With Top Companies, Applications, Developments, Innovative Technologies Research Report

Contrast media are very important for the imaging and contrasting of body structure and organs and therefore pilots to easy discovery of any dysfunctionality in the body of human being. Rising frequency of diseases and increasing median age of the population along with predominance of chronic problems includes cancer and cardiac diseases are the main things that are impel the development of the contrast agent market. Developing technology has also lead to superior diagnostic and imaging so pouring the contrast agent market. Increasing technological development in ultrasound divergent agent technology is also expected to contribute to the enlargement of Contrast Media Contrast Agents Market.

The Global Contrast Agents Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 6.0 billion by 2024 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 4% in the given forecast period.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/contrast-agents-market-report

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals (Germany), Medrad Inc., SupertechInc, Lantheus Medical, ACIST Medical Systems, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Canadian Imaging, NanoScan Imaging, Pinyons Medical Technology, TargesonInc, Beekley Medical, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Nova Biomedical, NycomedAmersham, Daiichi, Covidien (Ireland), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Bracco Diagnostic Inc. (Italy), and Guerbet Group (France). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Contrast Agents Market is segmented on the lines of its product, route of administration, medical procedure, indication, application and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers gadolinium-based contrast media, iodinated contrast media and barium-based contrast media. Iodinated contrast media is further segmented into high-osmolar contrast media (HOCM) and low-osmolar contrast media (LOCM). Under administration segmentation it covers urethral, oral, rectal and injection. Injection is further segmented into intra-arterial and intravenous. Medical procedure is classified into catheterization laboratory (cath lab), ultrasound, X-ray, computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Indication segmentation is classified into oncology (tumor detection), neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, nephrological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders and musculoskeletal anomalies. Based on application segmentation it covers radiology, interventional cardiology and interventional radiology. The contrast media contrast agent’s market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Contrast Agents Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Global Contrast Agents Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for contrast media contrast agents.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Global Contrast Agents Market are as follows:

• Growing number of private and public diagnostic centers.

• Increasing approvals for contrast agents.

The restraining factors of Global Contrast Agents Market are as follows:

• Side Effects related with contrast agents.

The Contrast Agents Market has been segmented as below:

The Contrast Agents Market is Segmented on the lines of Application Analysis, Products Analysis, Route of Administration Analysis, Medical procedure Analysis, Indication Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Radiology, Interventional cardiology and Interventional radiology. By Products Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Gadolinium-based contrast media, Iodinated contrast media, High-osmolar contrast media (HOCM), Low-osmolar contrast media (LOCM) and Barium-based contrast media. By Route of Administration Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Urethral, Oral, Rectal, Injection its covers Intra-arterial & Intravenous.

By Medical procedure Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Catheterization laboratory (cath lab), Ultrasound, X-ray, Computed tomography (CT) and Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). By Indication Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Oncology (tumor detection), Neurological disorders, Cardiovascular disorders, Nephrological disorders, Gastrointestinal disorders and Musculoskeletal anomalies. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

1) Obtain the most up to date information available on all Global Contrast Agents Market.

2) Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

3) Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of contrast media contrast agents data.

4) Assess your competitor’s refining portfolio and its evolution.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/contrast-agents-market-report

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Pipeline Assessment

7 Global Contrast Media Market, By Type

8 Global Contrast Media Market, By Medical Procedure

9 Global Contrast Media Market, By Route of Administration

10 Global Contrast Media Market, By Indication

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cardiovascular Disorders

10.3 Oncology

10.4 Gastrointestinal Disorders

10.5 Neurological Disorders

10.6 Nephrological Disorders

10.7 Musculoskeletal Disorders

11 Global Contrast Media Market, By Application

12 Contrast Media Market, By Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 GE Healthcare

14.3 Bayer AG

14.4 Bracco Imaging S.P.A.

14.5 Guerbet Group

14.6 Lantheus Medical Imaging (Subsidiary of Lantheus Holdings, Inc.)

14.7 Nanopet Pharma GmbH

14.8 CMC Contrast AB

14.9 Daiichi Sankyo

14.10 Subhra Pharma Private Limited

14.11 Spago Nanomedical AB

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Contrast Media Injectors Market is Expected to Grow US$ 1.50 Billion By 2025

Compression Therapy Market is Forecast to Cross US$ 4 Billion By 2024

Clinical Trial Imaging Market is Projected to be Worth US$ 981 Million by 2020

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/