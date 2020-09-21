Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market Research Report 2020-2027 of Major Types, Applications and Competitive Vendors in Top Regions and Countries

The Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market is segmented on the lines of its type, end user and regional. Based on type it covers Early Phase Development Services, Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD), Toxicology Testing, Others, Clinic Research Services, Laboratory Services, Physical Characterization, Stability Testing, Batch Release Testing, Raw Material Testing, Other Analytical Testing and Consulting Services. Based on end user it covers Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes. The Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 57 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.5% in the given forecast period.

These organizations supply a range of services comparable to biopharmaceutical development, clinical trials conduct and different endeavours, drug discovery activities, product development, assay development, and pharmacovigilance. The intensifying demand for new therapies and devices has mounted pressures on research and development (R&D) budgets of those organizations. coupled with this, the increasing complexness of clinical trials and fast dynamic regulative framework related to development of new product are crucial factors propelling the demand for CROs services world over.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report IQVIA, LabCorp, PAREXEL, PRA Health Sciences, PPD, ICON PLC, Syneos Health, WuXi Pharmatech, Charles River, MeDPAce Holdings, SGS, Envigo and MPI Research. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market are as follows:

Growing R&D Expenditure

Increasing Number of Clinical Trials

The major opportunities of Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market are as follows:

Emerging Asian Markets

The Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market has been segmented as below:

The Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market is Segmented on the lines of Type, End User and Regional Analysis. By Type this market is segmented on the basis of Early Phase Development Services its covers Discovery Studies, Chemistry, Manufacturing & Control and Preclinical Services. Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) its covers Toxicology Testing and Others. Clinic Research Services its covers Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV. Laboratory Services its covers Bioanalytical Testing and Analytical Testing. And Physical Characterization its covers Stability Testing, Batch Release Testing, Raw Material Testing, Other Analytical Testing and Consulting Service.

By End User this market is segmented on the basis of Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies sector, Medical Device Companies sector and Academic Institutes sector. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation and Data Triangulation

2.3 Research Assumptions

Summary with Insights Market Overview Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market Analysis, By Type Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market Analysis, By End User Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

9.1 PRA Health Sciences

9.2 PPD

9.3 ICON PLC

9.4 IQVIA

9.5 LabCorp

9.6 PAREXEL

9.7 MPI Research

9.8 Charles River

9.9 MeDPAce Holdings

9.10 Syneos Health

9.11 WuXi Pharmatech

9.12 SGS

9.13 Envigo

