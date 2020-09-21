Contraceptive Devices Market Trends, Growth, Scope, Size, Overall Analysis and Prognostication by 2025

The Contraceptive Devices Market is segmented on the basis of its Product type, end use and geography. Based on product type it is segmented into Drugs (oral contraceptives, injectable and topical) and Devices (condom (male and female), diaphragms, sponges, vaginal rings, sub dermal implants and intrauterine devices (cooper IUD and Hormonal IUD). Further End User segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care and ambulatory surgical center (ASC). The Contraceptive Devices Market further segmented on geographic, which includes various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Cooper Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Actavis, Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Israel), Bayer AG (Germany), The Female Health Company (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Mayer Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. (U.S.), Medisafe Distribution Inc. (Canada), and others. Company profile such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Contraceptive Devices Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Contraceptive Devices are used to prevent the pregnancy by the use of drugs, medical devices, and surgical techniques. It also prevents the sexually Transmitted diseases (STDs). Contraceptive devices could be temporary or permanent and are available for both men and women. Permanent methods include sterilization for men (vasectomy) and sterilization for women (tubal occlusion or hysteroscopy). Temporary methods are hormonal (contraceptive transdermal patches, oral contraceptive pills, hormonal IUDs, vaginal rings, and vaginal implants) and non-hormonal (withdrawal methods, diaphragms, condoms, sponges, cervical caps, and non-hormonal IUDs. Condoms, diaphragms, sponges). The Contraceptive Devices market is expected to grow rapidly due to increase in awareness about the sexual and reproductive health.

The Global Contraceptive Devices Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 17.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.5% in the given forecast period.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for contraceptive Devices and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013, estimates for 2014 and 2015, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Contraceptive Devices Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The restraining factors of ­Global Contraceptive Devices Market as follows:

Side effect of use of contraceptive devices

Rising prevalence of infertility

The major driving factors of Global Contraceptive Devices Market as follows:

Increase in Government initiative about contraceptives

Implementation of the patient protection act

NGO initiatives to promote the contraceptives devices

Technological advancements

Large number of regulatory approvals of contraceptive devices

The Global Contraceptive Devices Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Contraceptive Devices Market is Segmented on the lines of End User Analysis, Product Analysis and Regional Analysis. By End User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of hospitals sector, Clinics sector, Home Care sector and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) sector.

By Product Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Drugs and Devices. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 KEY TAKE AWAYS

1.2 REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.3 MARKETS COVERED

1.4 STAKEHOLDERS

1.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.5.1 MARKET SIZE

1.5.2 MARKET SHARE

1.5.3 KEY DATA POINTS FROM SECONDARY SOURCES

1.5.4 KEY DATA POINTS FROM PRIMARY SOURCES

2 Research Methodology

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 GLOBAL CONTRACEPTIVE DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

7 GLOBAL CONTRACEPTIVE DEVICES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8 GLOBAL CONTRACEPTIVE DEVICES MARKET: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9 GLOBAL CONTRACEPTIVE DEVICES MARKET, COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. BAYER HEALTHCARE AG

9.2. DKT INTERNATIONAL

9.3. TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INDUSTRIES, LTD

9.4. ALLERGEN, PLC

9.5. SMB CORPORATION

9.6. ACTAVIS PLC.

9.7. OCON MEDICAL LTD.

9.8. MONALISA NV

9.9. MEDISAFE DISTRIBUTION, INC.

9.10.MERIL LIFE SCIENCES PVT. LTD.

